This Dell 27-inch monitor is $200 in its Memorial Day sale

While you may know Dell as the company that owns Alienware, one of the best laptop brands on the market, Dell itself actually does a lot of different types of gear. For example, it has a wide range of excellent monitors, but if you’re looking for something with good specs and price, this Dell 27 Monitor is a solid option. Even better, there is an excellent early Memorial Day sale on it from Dell that brings it down to $200 rather than the usual $220 it goes for. While that isn’t a huge discount, constituting only $20, it was already a pretty good price before the discount, so this is just a cherry on top.

Why you should buy the Dell 27 Monitor

As the name might imply, the Dell 27 Monitor comes with a 27-inch screen, and it runs a 2560 x 1440 resolution, which is actually perfect for this screen size since a 4K resolution tends to be wasted for anything smaller than 32 inches. Interestingly, it has a base refresh rate of 100Hz, which makes it an excellent choice for gaming, especially since the majority of GPUs can’t really push more than that at 2k. So, if you have something like an RTX 4070 or equivalent, you’ll be able to utilize the card fully, and if you have a worse GPU, then you’ll still have the option to either prioritize graphical settings or refresh rate.

That said, it does have a slightly lower response time of 8ms in normal mode, which should be fine for the majority of people, and if you’re not planning to game on this, then it won’t make a difference. What will make a difference is that the Dell 27 Monitor can handle 99% of the sRGB gamut, making it an excellent choice for those who want to do graphical work on it. It also has an anti-glare coating, which is great, and it can hit a peak brightness of 350 nits, so it should be able to handle a relatively well-lit room without much issue.

The Dell 27 Monitor is pretty versatile, and for those who want to game, work, and do creative tasks, it’s a pretty excellent choice, especially with the $20 discount from Dell that brings it down to $200. On the other hand, if you feel it doesn’t quite fit your needs, be sure to check out some of these other great monitor deals as well.

