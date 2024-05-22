 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dell 27-inch monitor is $200 in its Memorial Day sale

By
The Dell 27-inch QHD monitor placed on a desk while someone sits nearby using the computer.
Dell

While you may know Dell as the company that owns Alienware, one of the best laptop brands on the market, Dell itself actually does a lot of different types of gear. For example, it has a wide range of excellent monitors, but if you’re looking for something with good specs and price, this Dell 27 Monitor is a solid option. Even better, there is an excellent early Memorial Day sale on it from Dell that brings it down to $200 rather than the usual $220 it goes for. While that isn’t a huge discount, constituting only $20, it was already a pretty good price before the discount, so this is just a cherry on top.

Why you should buy the Dell 27 Monitor

As the name might imply, the Dell 27 Monitor comes with a 27-inch screen, and it runs a 2560 x 1440 resolution, which is actually perfect for this screen size since a 4K resolution tends to be wasted for anything smaller than 32 inches. Interestingly, it has a base refresh rate of 100Hz, which makes it an excellent choice for gaming, especially since the majority of GPUs can’t really push more than that at 2k. So, if you have something like an RTX 4070 or equivalent, you’ll be able to utilize the card fully, and if you have a worse GPU, then you’ll still have the option to either prioritize graphical settings or refresh rate.

That said, it does have a slightly lower response time of 8ms in normal mode, which should be fine for the majority of people, and if you’re not planning to game on this, then it won’t make a difference. What will make a difference is that the Dell 27 Monitor can handle 99% of the sRGB gamut, making it an excellent choice for those who want to do graphical work on it. It also has an anti-glare coating, which is great, and it can hit a peak brightness of 350 nits, so it should be able to handle a relatively well-lit room without much issue.

Related

The Dell 27 Monitor is pretty versatile, and for those who want to game, work, and do creative tasks, it’s a pretty excellent choice, especially with the $20 discount from Dell that brings it down to $200. On the other hand, if you feel it doesn’t quite fit your needs, be sure to check out some of these other great monitor deals as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Memorial Day gaming PC deals: Get a gaming PC for just $880
Gaming PC on a desk.

Building a PC from scratch can be quite daunting, especially if you don't have a lot of time or tech-savvy to deal with the complexity of picking parts and putting them together. Gaming PCs can be even more complicated, so going for a pre-made gaming PC makes a lot of sense. While it is true you can save a little extra by putting parts together yourself, these early Memorial Day deals can save you quite a bit of money and may even exceed the savings you would have gotten by doing it yourself. Of course, if you don't quite find what you're looking for here, you can check some of these other great gaming PC deals too.
Best Gaming PC (Intel) Memorial Day Deals

Intel is probably one of the most well-known CPU brands, and there are actually quite a lot of options out there when it comes to variety in specs. So, whether you're looking for a more budget-oriented build for playing simple and older games, or want something super high-end, you'll find something here.

Read more
Apple Memorial Day sales: Save on Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip seen from behind.

Most of this year's Memorial Day deals are set to launch very soon, but if you want to get your shopping for Apple devices done early, we're here to help you out with this roundup of the early Apple Memorial Day sales that are already available. Whether you're planning to buy a new iPad, iPhone, AirPods, MacBook, or Apple Watch, we've got some excellent bargains below. If anything catches your eye. it's highly recommended that you complete your purchase as soon as possible because there's no telling how soon these offers will expire -- some may not even make it to Memorial Day itself!
Best Memorial Day iPad deals

Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to search for iPad deals. There are some fantastic discounts that are available across a variety of models of Apple's tablet, including the entry-level Apple iPad and the creatives-focused Apple iPad Pro, so whatever your purpose is for thinking about getting an iPad, there won't be any shortage of options for you here.

Read more
Best Buy Memorial Day sale: early TV, laptop, and appliance deals
Digital Trends Best Buy Prime Day Deals Alt

While Memorial Day is still several days away, there are a lot of excellent early Memorial Day deals you can pick up right now from Best Buy. That includes everything from the best TVs, the best Phones, the best Air Fryers, and even the best smart home devices out there, so you have a huge variety of deals to pick from. Of course, there is an overwhelming number of options out there, which is why we've scoured Best Buy for our favorite deals in various categories and collected them all below, so be sure to check out everything in detail.

Best Best Buy Memorial Day TV Deals

Read more