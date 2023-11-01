 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s early Black Friday sale brings plenty of cheap monitors

Jennifer Allen
By
Two people using the Dell 6K Ultrasharp monitor on a desk.
Dell

Dell has a huge sale on monitors right now as part of its early Black Friday sale. That means you can buy monitors from as little as $80 with plenty of offers on 4K monitors as well as gaming screens too. If you’re looking for awesome monitor deals, this is the place to go. There’s sure to be something here for you whether you’re looking to upgrade to a dual monitor setup or want your games to look at their best. With many options out there, we suggest you click the button below to see exactly what’s there. However, if you want some guidance, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorite monitor deals in the sale.

What to shop for in the Dell early Black Friday monitor sale

If you solely want the cheapest Dell monitor you can find, there’s the for $80 reduced from $90. It has a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 through its VA panel. It also has slim bezels along with a 23% smaller stand than previous models with a built-in PSU and cable holder to help cut down on clutter. It won’t compete with the best monitors but it’s ideal if you just want a bit more screen space.

Alternatively, if you want to buy an inexpensive curved gaming monitor, consider the . It’s down to $150 from $260. It has a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, 144Hz refresh rate and AMD Free Sync Premium and G-Sync compatibility. A response time of 4ms is fairly respectable while the 1500R curved screen provides a more realistic field of vision.

Related

If you’re seeking one of the best 4K monitors, consider the . It normally costs $400 but it’s down to $350. The 32-inch screen has HDR along with its resolution of 3840 x 2160. It also has a 1800R curvature for a more wrap-around view while there’s 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 wide color coverage.

For fantastic value and one of the best gaming monitors, consider the . It usually costs $1,000 but it’s now down to $800. The 34-inch screen has a WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 and a 165Hz refresh rate. It uses Quantum Dot Display Technology for a greater color gamut range and higher peak luminance. Other features include VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification along with 1,000 nits peak brightness and DCI-P3 99.3% color coverage.

While we’ve picked up some key highlights in the Dell early Black Friday monitor sale, we’re only scratching the surface. There are also great deals on USB-C monitors, video conferencing monitors, and many other panels too. To see the full complement of what’s out there, tap the button below to see the full wealth of monitors on sale right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Dell XPS 13 for $599 is the best early Black Friday laptop deal
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

For a lot of folks, having a thin and light laptop is important, especially if they travel a lot and can't handle having to haul around a big laptop with a big brick of a charger. Of course, when somebody thinks "very portable laptop," the first thing that comes to mind is the MacBook Air, which is probably one of the lightest and most powerful laptops out there. But, the issue with going for a MacBook Air is that they tend to be exceedingly expensive and require you to enter the Apple ecosystem. So, if you don't want to do either of those, you can always opt for Dell's answer to the MacBook Air, the Dell XPS 13.

A thin and light laptop that is still quite powerful, the Dell XPS 13 only weighs 2.59 pounds and has a thickness of only 0.55 inches, making it just as thin and light as the MacBook Air. Now, depending on the configuration, the XPS 13 can also be quite expensive, but you can grab this version of the XPS 13 for just $599 from Dell. It usually goes for $799, so you're saving yourself a tidy $200 while getting a relatively powerful thin, and light laptop.

Read more
The 9 best Apple deals in Best Buy’s ‘Early Access’ Black Friday sale
Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).

The early Best Buy Black Friday sale has slashed the prices of various Apple devices, but you'll need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to shop some of the best offers -- including some of these killer discounts we've found below, including $100 off the AirPods Max, and hefty savings on the iPad and 15-inch MacBook Air. You'll need to act fast too, as there's no guarantee these discounts will last until the early access sale ends on Sunday, or that we'll see them return on Black Friday itself next month.
Apple Watch SE (40mm, 2nd Gen) -- $219, was $249

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the updated version of the brand's entry-level smartwatch, and it's a fairly capable wearable device despite its affordable price. It features a comprehensive suite of health monitoring features, including a heart rate sensor and basic sleep tracking, and it's swimproof up to 50 meters. You can receive notifications on your wrist, and even answer text messages without having to take your phone out of your pocket. The Apple Watch SE 2 is down to $219 from $249, for $30 in savings.

Read more
I found 5 early Black Friday gaming PC deals worth shopping
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming PC Deals

Some Black Friday deals have started early with some particularly good gaming PC deals going on. If you're in the market for a new rig for your games room, keep reading while we guide you through the best early Black Friday gaming PC deals. Currently, there are some great offers for those keeping costs down as well as anyone seeking a truly high-end gaming desktop. Here's what's out there.
HP Victus 15L -- $980, was $1,400

The HP Victus 15L has some great hardware for the price. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory. It also has two hard drives -- 512GB of SSD storage along with 1TB of regular hard drive storage for files that don't need to be accessed so rapidly. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card ensures you can play all the games you might wish to play. A neat looking tower unit, there are plenty of USB ports along with options to control RGB lighting via the Omen Gaming Hub. It's a great entry point to PC gaming.

Read more