Dell has a huge sale on monitors right now as part of its early Black Friday sale. That means you can buy monitors from as little as $80 with plenty of offers on 4K monitors as well as gaming screens too. If you’re looking for awesome monitor deals, this is the place to go. There’s sure to be something here for you whether you’re looking to upgrade to a dual monitor setup or want your games to look at their best. With many options out there, we suggest you click the button below to see exactly what’s there. However, if you want some guidance, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorite monitor deals in the sale.

What to shop for in the Dell early Black Friday monitor sale

If you solely want the cheapest Dell monitor you can find, there’s the for $80 reduced from $90. It has a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 through its VA panel. It also has slim bezels along with a 23% smaller stand than previous models with a built-in PSU and cable holder to help cut down on clutter. It won’t compete with the best monitors but it’s ideal if you just want a bit more screen space.

Alternatively, if you want to buy an inexpensive curved gaming monitor, consider the . It’s down to $150 from $260. It has a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, 144Hz refresh rate and AMD Free Sync Premium and G-Sync compatibility. A response time of 4ms is fairly respectable while the 1500R curved screen provides a more realistic field of vision.

If you’re seeking one of the best 4K monitors, consider the . It normally costs $400 but it’s down to $350. The 32-inch screen has HDR along with its resolution of 3840 x 2160. It also has a 1800R curvature for a more wrap-around view while there’s 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 wide color coverage.

For fantastic value and one of the best gaming monitors, consider the . It usually costs $1,000 but it’s now down to $800. The 34-inch screen has a WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 and a 165Hz refresh rate. It uses Quantum Dot Display Technology for a greater color gamut range and higher peak luminance. Other features include VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification along with 1,000 nits peak brightness and DCI-P3 99.3% color coverage.

While we’ve picked up some key highlights in the Dell early Black Friday monitor sale, we’re only scratching the surface. There are also great deals on USB-C monitors, video conferencing monitors, and many other panels too. To see the full complement of what’s out there, tap the button below to see the full wealth of monitors on sale right now.

