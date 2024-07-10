 Skip to main content
This Dell G15 gaming laptop with RTX 4050 is on sale for $850

You don’t need to shell out thousands of dollars to buy a gaming laptop. There are budget-friendly options like the Dell G15, which is actually even cheaper right now following a $200 discount. Its configuration that features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which usually costs $1,050 from Dell, is down to only $850. That’s a pretty affordable price for a dependable gaming laptop, but you have to act fast if you’re interested because the stock on sale may run out at any moment.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Most of the best gaming laptops will cost you a pretty penny, but we also have the Dell G15 on our list as the best budget gaming laptop for those who want an affordable but capable device to run the best PC games. With the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, and 16GB of RAM, you’ll be able to play at low to medium graphics settings — the Dell G15 won’t have enough juice to go with the highest settings, but that’s a fine trade-off for a gaming laptop that you can get for this cheap.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch display that’s just the right size to appreciate the details of your favorite video games while keeping it portable, and with Full HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, you’ll enjoy sharp images and smooth animations on the screen. The device also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which will provide enough space for several video games with all their updates and DLCs.

While some gaming laptop deals will still cost you more than $1,000, this offer for the Dell G15 will let you jump into modern PC gaming for only $850. We don’t expect the $200 discount on its original price of $1,050 to last long though, as there’s always a lot of interest in affordable gaming machines. If you think the Dell G15 gaming laptop is the perfect device for you, don’t hesitate in completing your purchase because if yo do, you may miss out on getting it for an even cheaper price than usual.

