If you’ve been planning to buy a gaming laptop but you don’t have much cash to spare, you’ll want to check out Dell’s latest sale. It includes a $200 discount on the Dell G15, which brings its price down to a more affordable $650 from its original price of $850. Like most gaming laptop deals, we’re not expecting this one to last long, so if you want to take advantage of it, lock it in now or risk dissapointment.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

A gaming laptop should be able to keep up with the increasing requirements of modern video games, according to our laptop buying guide. The Dell G15 is capable of doing so with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It’s got 8GB of RAM that’s acceptable for casual gaming, and which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a starting point for laptops. However, to make the most out of this machine, it’s highly recommended that you save up for an upgrade to 16GB of RAM as soon as you can.

The Dell G15’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution provides sharp details and vivid colors that will let you appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, while the gaming laptop’s 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box grants enough space to install a multiple games at a time. The device also features the Alienware Command Center, which will let you adjust the hardware and software for the best performance, and houses the Game Shift function for a dynamic performance mode that makes the processors work hard while fan speeds are maximized to keep the system cool.

You don’t have to use up all your savings if you want to get a decent gaming laptop because there are offers like Dell’s $200 discount for the Dell G15, which makes it even more affordable at just $650 compared to its sticker price of $850. We’re pretty sure that a lot of gamers will be interested in this bargain, so you’ll have to secure your own Dell G15 gaming laptop right now if you don’t want to miss out.

