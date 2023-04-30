 Skip to main content
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $350 off in Dell’s clearance sale

The Dell G15 lineup of laptops was the gaming laptop workhorse for quite some time, so we were happy to see the G16 come out last year. It takes a lot of what was great from the previous generation and re-iterates it, making it better all-around, with only a couple of exceptions. Luckily, if you want a reasonably priced gaming laptop, the G16 has a great deal on the Dell website, bringing it down to $900 from the previous $1,250 it used to be.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop

What makes the G16 special is the 16-inch screen it comes with, which eschews the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio and goes for the far superior 16:10, which gives you a lot more screen space to work with when gaming. Even better, it has a QHD+ resolution and a max framerate of 165Hz, which isn’t something you often see with budget-oriented gaming laptops. Even though the screen is great, the graphics card that comes with it is an RTX 3050 Ti, which might struggle a bit to hit that resolution at a high refresh rate. That said, if you’re going for some of the more popular free-to-play games like Apex Legend, Rocket League, or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, you can likely hit that refresh rate relatively easily, even if you need to town down the settings a little.

Beyond just the RTX 3050 Ti, you get the Intel Core i7-12700H, a mid-to-high tier CPU that’s considerably more powerful than the GPU, which means you won’t get CPU bottlenecks. It also means you can do all the editing and productivity work you want, as well as play any CPU-heavy game, like simulation games, without much of a problem. Luckily, you also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest on the market, and 512GB of SSD, which is a bit on the lower end for a modern gaming laptop, so it might be worth grabbing one of these external hard drive deals.

All in all, while we would have liked to see a slightly more powerful GPU on the G16 like the RTX 3060, it’s still an excellent gaming laptop, especially with the deal from Dell bringing it down to $900. Of course, if you’d like a few more options, check out these other great gaming laptop deals for alternatives.

