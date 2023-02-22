This popular Dell 2-in-1 laptop just got a $480 price cut

Dell laptop deals may come around pretty fast but we don’t always see discounts on the Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop. That changes today with $250 off the popular 2-in-1 laptop. Normally priced at $800, it’s down to $550 for a strictly limited time only with the Dell sale ending very soon. In terms of laptop deals, it’s a great option for anyone who can’t settle between the need for a tablet or a laptop, especially at this price. You can either immediately hit the buy button or keep reading while we tell you all about why it’s worth the money.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so you’re instantly onto a good thing here. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop offers the best of both worlds at a keen price. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The storage is particularly nice to see at this price range as it gives you plenty of room to save all your files without worrying.

Like the best 2-in-1 laptops, it also has an all-important touchscreen. A 14-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 looks good with narrow borders, and a 360-degree hinge so you can work in four different modes. There’s a lift hinge too so you can keep your wrists comfortable while you type. Related to that, a 14% larger touchpad gives you more room to work.

Elsewhere, there’s a full HD camera paired with temporal noise reduction hardware so you can be seen clearly on any video calls, no matter what the lighting conditions might be. A mechanical camera privacy shutter helps you hide away from the world as needed. ComfortView software helps reduce blue light emissions too making it easier to use for longer periods of time, just like some of the best laptops. ExpressCharge support is the icing on the cake by giving you 80% power in only an hour.

Great value, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is normally priced at $800 but for today, it’s down to $550 at Dell. A saving of $250 is not one to be missed if you’ve been keen to buy a 2-in-1 laptop for a while. It’s a great way to enjoy the flexibility of a tablet and laptop all at once. Buy it now before you miss out.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations