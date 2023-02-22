 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This popular Dell 2-in-1 laptop just got a $480 price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Dell laptop deals may come around pretty fast but we don’t always see discounts on the Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop. That changes today with $250 off the popular 2-in-1 laptop. Normally priced at $800, it’s down to $550 for a strictly limited time only with the Dell sale ending very soon. In terms of laptop deals, it’s a great option for anyone who can’t settle between the need for a tablet or a laptop, especially at this price. You can either immediately hit the buy button or keep reading while we tell you all about why it’s worth the money.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so you’re instantly onto a good thing here. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop offers the best of both worlds at a keen price. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The storage is particularly nice to see at this price range as it gives you plenty of room to save all your files without worrying.

Like the best 2-in-1 laptops, it also has an all-important touchscreen. A 14-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 looks good with narrow borders, and a 360-degree hinge so you can work in four different modes. There’s a lift hinge too so you can keep your wrists comfortable while you type. Related to that, a 14% larger touchpad gives you more room to work.

Related

Elsewhere, there’s a full HD camera paired with temporal noise reduction hardware so you can be seen clearly on any video calls, no matter what the lighting conditions might be. A mechanical camera privacy shutter helps you hide away from the world as needed. ComfortView software helps reduce blue light emissions too making it easier to use for longer periods of time, just like some of the best laptops. ExpressCharge support is the icing on the cake by giving you 80% power in only an hour.

Great value, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is normally priced at $800 but for today, it’s down to $550 at Dell. A saving of $250 is not one to be missed if you’ve been keen to buy a 2-in-1 laptop for a while. It’s a great way to enjoy the flexibility of a tablet and laptop all at once. Buy it now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get this Alienware gaming PC for only $900 — but hurry!
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 21, 2023 2:20PM
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Presidents' Day is over, but Dell is feeling extra patriotic. They've had some stellar gaming PC deals running all weekend, and they're continuing it into the week. This Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming PC is going for only $900, a very reasonable price for a pre-built gaming PC. That's a $400 discount off its usual price. This deal is only live until February 23, so grab it quickly.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC
 

Read more
Dell slashed this RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop price by $1,455
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 21, 2023 1:40PM
alienware x17 r2 review 08

Dell has one of the best gaming laptop deals going on right now, maybe the best. The incredible Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop is $3,200 -- not exactly cheap, but over $1,450 off its usual sticker price of $4,655. If you're not already on the prowl for laptop deals, you probably won't be dropping $3,000 today, but if you've been waiting for the perfect time to strike, it's now. Grab it before the deal ends on February 23.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop
The thinnest 17-inch gaming laptop around, the Alienware x17 R2 is easily one of the best gaming laptops out there today. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with a near ridiculous 64GB of memory. Bearing in mind, many gaming laptops have 16GB with only a handful even having 32GB, this is a huge amount. It also has fast memory thanks to being 4,800MHz speed which makes a substantial difference. As well as that, there's 2TB of SSD storage, so you won't run out of room for all your games any time soon.

Read more
The 24-inch iMac is $200 off in a rare deal
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 21, 2023 1:00PM
Man using a 24-inch M1 iMac.

Apple is pretty stingy with their discounts. That's because they know what their high-quality products are worth. If you're shopping for desktop computer deals and you love Apple products, you've probably noticed this. Fortunately Amazon has our backs, and they've discounted the M1 iMac by $200, dropping the price from $1,300 to $1,100. This deal is liable to disappear at any moment, so if you've been waiting for your excuse to finally buy an iMac, today is the day.

Why you should buy the 24-inch Apple iMac (M1)
When Apple first released its in-house M1 processor, it did so to much acclaim. This processor instantly made all of its mobile computers more powerful and more efficient. It also made it possible for computer hardware to take up less space inside the computer, which allowed for the redesign of the iMac, and allowed the creation of the Apple iMac 24-inch M1 all-in-one computer. The Apple iMac has long been the go-to all-in-one desktop computer for students, professionals, and creatives, and the M1 incarnation of the iMac stays true to the legacy. It’s also available in a variety of cool colors to choose from, and looks good on just about any desk, and in just about any environment.

Read more