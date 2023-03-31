 Skip to main content
Dell just dropped the price of this popular laptop to $220

The laptop deals that you’ll find online come in all shapes and sizes to meet the different needs of shoppers. If you’re on a tight budget, here’s an offer that will be hard to refuse — the Dell Inspiron 15 for just $220, following an $80 discount from Dell on its sticker price of $300. The deal’s availability is very limited though, and it’s selling out fast. You’ll need to buy the laptop now if you want to take advantage of this amazing bargain.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

The Dell Inspiron 15, made by one of the best laptop brands, is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are nowhere near those of the high-end models of the best laptops, but if you’re only planning to use the machine for simple tasks like doing online research, typing reports, and watching streaming content, they’ll be more than sufficient. The Dell Inspiron 15 features a 128GB SSD for storage, and with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed, you’ll have access to a software library that’s familiar to most users, with no shortage of productivity programs.

The 15.6-inch screen of the Dell Inspiron 15 offers HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, for sharp details and vivid colors. The display also comes with Dell’s ComfortView technology, which helps minimize blue light emissions that harm your eyes. When the laptop is opened, its lift hinge raises the device to a more natural typing angle, while bumpers and rubber feet will prevent skidding and provide extra stability on various types of surfaces. For those who plan to often use the Dell Inspiron 15 while on the go, its ExpressCharge capabilities will recharge its battery by up to 80% after 60 minutes when there’s a chance to plug it in.

Most laptops with cheap prices will only cause frustration because of their subpar performance, but that’s not the case with the Dell Inspiron 15. The affordable but dependable laptop, originally $300, is currently available for just $220 from Dell, for savings of $80. However, if you want to get the device for this price, you need to act fast because stocks are quickly selling out. Buy the Dell Inspiron 15 as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out.

