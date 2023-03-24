 Skip to main content
Hurry! This popular Dell laptop is $199, and it could be a mistake

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Dell Inspiron 15, one of Dell’s most popular laptops because of its reliable performance for a cheap price, is currently even more affordable. Originally priced at $300, you can get it right now for just $200. We’re not sure how long the $100 discount will last — in fact, it could be a mistake — so before it goes offline, you should buy one of the top laptop deals in the market if you need a new machine.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

There’s no way that the Dell Inspiron 15 will challenge the performance of the high-end models of the best laptops, but that’s because it’s not built for that. With its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, the laptop is designed to reliably handle basic functions such as browsing the internet and typing documents. The Dell Inspiron 15 also comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded, so you’ll have access to the most popular productivity apps, and a 128GB SSD, which should provide ample space for your files.

You don’t usually see such a large display as the 15.6-inch HD screen of the Dell Inspiron 15 on a cheap laptop, which elevates the value of the device as you’ll have a better view of the project that you’re working on or the streaming content that you’re watching. The laptop also features Dell’s ComfortView technology, which makes sure that your eyes remain comfortable by reducing blue light emissions, and a lift hinge that raises the keyboard into a more natural typing angle so that your hands won’t get strained when you have to work for several hours. If you’ll be using the laptop while on the go, Dell’s ExpressCharge feature will recharge the Dell Inspiron 15’s battery by up to 80% after just 60 minutes of being plugged in.

If the Dell Inspiron 15 will meet your needs, you shouldn’t miss Dell’s offer for the laptop. You can get it for just $200, for savings of $100 on its sticker price of $300. This unbelievable deal may be too good to be true, so it could be taken down at any moment. There’s also a chance that stocks get sold out very soon. If you think the Dell Inspiron 15 should be your next laptop, take advantage of this offer while it’s still available.

