2-in-1 laptop deal: Save $220 on the Dell Inspiron 16 right now

For anyone keen to buy a new 2-in-1 laptop for less, Dell has one of the best laptop deals for that purpose. Today, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop for $580 saving you a huge $220 off the regular price of $800. Instantly becoming a far more tempting option, if you want a system that’s well-suited for both typing up reports as well as relaxing with, this is it. You can choose to hit the buy button immediately or keep reading while we take you through what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 16

Dell makes some of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there right now, so you can trust the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop. This particular model has an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A little more memory would have been nice to see but otherwise, this is a fairly reliable system for anyone who simply wants to work effectively on the move. Its highlight, of course, is its 16-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, and touchscreen qualities.

It’s designed to be used in many different ways. Thanks to its 360-degree hinge, you can place it in laptop mode, tent mode, stand, or even use it as a tablet. That means it’s equally comfortable as a work-based device but also as a tablet to browse on, something to sketch designs with, or even watch your favorite shows. The latter is further boosted by its Dolby Atmos spatial audio speakers with two up-firing and forward-facing speakers that deliver loud and clear audio. Somehow, Dell has squeezed all this into a laptop with the width of a 15-inch laptop so you save a little space. It’s those sweet touches that remind you why Dell is one of the best laptop brands around.

Other useful extras include ExpressCharge support so you get up to 80% battery charge from just 60 minutes of time with your power source. There’s also a full HD resolution webcam with crisp audio courtesy of dual microphones that use AI background noise reduction software for a more immersive experience. It all comes together to form the basis of one of the best laptops for many people.

The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop is usually priced at $800. Right now, you can buy it for $580 at Dell so you save a hefty $220 off the usual price. If you’ve been waiting to buy a 2-in-1 laptop for a great price, this is your chance. Hit the buy button now before the deal ends very soon.

