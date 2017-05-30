Dell's Inspiron Gaming Desktop is a cheap gateway to AMD's Ryzen wonderland

Dell dipped a toe in the affordable gaming market with the Inspiron 7500 and Inspiron 15 Gaming, two capable laptops that undercut the competition without compromising on performance. The PC maker, inspired by their success, is applying the same idea to the desktop with its Inspiron Gaming Desktop, the first gaming-focused budget desktop in Dell’s history.

We got some hands-on time at a Dell preview event in New York City.

Sleek — but tasteful — hardware

“Affordable gaming desktop” isn’t a phrase that inspires much confidence, but Dell hasn’t cut many corners with the Inspiron Gaming Desktop. Uninspired name aside, it’s an impressive specimen, with neat details like a glowing Dell logo and a transparent window that provides a clear, blue-tinged (Dell calls it “polar blue”) view of the PCs innards.

A Dell representative told us that it settled on a “sleek” design that wouldn’t be “out of place” in a living room or office, and that’s a spot-on characterization. The Dell Gaming Desktop’s optional see-through side panel and LED lighting is the most polarizing thing about it — the front and top feature a nondescript smooth, matte black finish that conforms to the Inspiron design language. On a shelf or desk at a distance, it’d tough be tough to distinguish the Gaming Desktop from an ordinary workstation.

High-end hardware for most configurations

But it’s a different story on the inside. Base models will have AMD A10 and A12 APUs, but gamers can upgrade to AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 hardware. At launch, Ryzen appeared in desktops from boutique system builders, but not name brands. Dell’s decision to lean on Ryzen for its Inspiron Gaming Desktop is a good sign for fans of AMD hardware.

The Inspiron Gaming Desktop supports Ryzen’s Extended Frequency Range (XRF), which unlocks higher clock speeds as internal temperatures allow. That’s thanks to optional liquid CPU cooling and “high-performance ventilation,” which Dell said will ship standard on most models. In theory, then, the inexpensive desktop should squeeze every drop of potential from its processor.

For $600, it’s tough to complain.

Of course, performance will vary depending on the configuration. It supports up to dual Nvidia graphics or AMD Radeon graphics cards in either CrossFire or SLI configuration, and storage options from a single hard drive to dual-drive, high-capacity hard drives and an SSD. (Five hard drive bays for future expansion.) Even the 300-watt power supply can be swapped out for a more powerful 460-watt alternative, if you so choose.

Given its budget focus, though, most people will end up with a single video card. Luckily, Dell hasn’t skimped here. The base model has AMD’s Radeon RX 560 which, while far from the fastest option, is a respectable choice that can handle most games at medium detail. From there, gamers can upgrade to an RX 570 or 580-series card. Nvidia’s GTX 1060 is also an option.

The Inspiron Gaming Desktop isn’t wanting for inputs, either. It packs up to three USB Type-C 3.1 connectors, and up to six USB 3.0 ports, along with an SD card slot, an option CD-ROM bay, standard speaker jacks with support for 7.1 audio, an Ethernet port, two PS/2 ports, HDMI out, and a line-in audio port.

That’s an overwhelming number of choices, to be sure, but the Gaming Desktop has plenty of budget headroom. Configurations start at $600 — $200 less than Alienware’s X51, which packs a 6th Generation Intel Core i5. We’ll have to see how the models compare, but if the Inspiron Gaming Desktop comes anywhere close, it’ll pack a serious punch for the price.

There are fewer choices in colors. True to the Inspiron lineup’s subtlety in design, the Gaming Desktop ships in one color — black — with one lighting configuration available at launch. A Dell rep told us there aren’t any plans for others, which is sure to disappoint some would-be buyers. But for $600, it’s tough to complain.

