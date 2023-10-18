Black Friday is still a month away, but Dell has already slashed the prices of its laptops for those who want to start their shopping early. If you’re interested in the potential savings and you simply can’t wait for the shopping holiday, then you should check out the laptop deals that are available from Dell. We’ve rounded up some of the best offers to make it easier for you to decide, and if you see something that you like, you should hurry with the purchase because we’re not sure how long these prices will hold.

Dell Inspiron 14 — $300, was $500

For a basic laptop to handle simple tasks, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 14. It’s more than enough for browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming shows with its Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, Adreno 690 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most people, according to our laptop buying guide. The device also features a 14-inch Full HD screen, and a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 — $500, was $650

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is not your ordinary laptop, as it’s a 2-in-1 device that can switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding its 14-inch Full HD+ touchscreen all the way back. It maximizes this versatility through the fast performance provided by the 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13 is a fixture in our list of the best laptops as an affordable and well-built mainstream option. It remains relatively affordable despite the powerful performance provided by its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it’s also stylish with its sleek design and virtually bezel-less 13.4-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, pre-installed in its 256GB SSD.

Dell G16 — $800, was $1,250

Gamers shouldn’t settle for anything less than a gaming laptop if they want to be able to play the best PC games, and the Dell G16 is a highly recommended budget option. It’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that’s the best place to start for gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You’ll appreciate the graphics of modern video games on the Dell G16’s 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, and you’ll be able to install several titles on its 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,199, was $1,499

The Dell XPS 15 is our top pick among the best 15-inch laptops, for reasons such as its streamlined build, aesthetic design, and outstanding audio. The device also provides strong productivity and creative performance with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Arc A370M graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. Its 15.6-inch display offers Full HD+ resolution, and it will have enough storage space for your files with its 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Dell XPS 17 — $2,599, was $3,209

Likewise, the Dell XPS 17 reigns over our list of the best 17-inch laptops for many similar reasons, including outstanding build quality, streamlined design, and excellent performance provided by its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. Its 17-inch touchscreen with UHD+ resolution is not only a looker as it’s also extremely functional, and there will be more than enough space for your projects on its 1TB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Pro.

