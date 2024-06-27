 Skip to main content
Dell’s most popular business laptop has a $600 price cut today

By
Overhead view of the Dell Latitude 5540 laptop against a white background.
Dell

Owning a reliable business laptop is one of the best things you can do to optimize your workflow. After all, relying on an old PC with tired internal components is only going to slow you down. Fortunately, laptop deals are all over the place, and we found a great one from Dell: 

Right now, you can purchase the Dell Latitude 5540 Laptop with an Intel Core i7 for $989. Normally priced at $1,609, you’ll be saving yourself $620 on a new and fantastic Windows machine!

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude laptop

We touched on the CPU, but let’s break down the core specs even further: The Latitude 5540 is equipped with an Intel Core i7-1365U vPro with 10 cores, 12 threads, and max clock speeds of 5.2GHz. The i7 uses Intel Integrated Graphics, and contains 8GB of RAM, along with 256GB of internal storage. These are the kinds of figures we like to see on a new laptop, although the RAM and storage are admittedly on the lower end. 

We’re big fans of the 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS screen the Latitude comes with, as well as the built-in FHD/IR webcam. While the display only tops out at 250 nits, that should be plenty bright for most offices and corporate buildings.

Dell has never been a company to skimp on ports, and the Latitude is no exception. You’ll have your choice of two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, two USB-A (Gen 3.2 Gen 1), HDMI 2.0, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm aux port. This is ideal for those looking for a laptop that can manage multiple connections at once; especially if you need to work with an external SSD (we found some great SSD deals this week too!) or monitor.

As far as battery life goes, you should get a little over six hours of use on a full charge. That’s not exactly award-winning performance, but it should get you through the biggest part of your workday. Plus, you can always charge the laptop while you’re eating lunch. 

Dell laptop deals are some of the best PC promos we see on a week-to-week basis. As it stands, you’ll be able to purchase the Dell Latitude 5540 for $989, which is a $620 markdown from the laptop’s original price.

