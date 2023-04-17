 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dell laptop will survive pretty much anything, and it’s $3,230 off

Jennifer Allen
By
The Dell Latitude 7330 at a side angle.

Some people live a lifestyle where they really need a rugged laptop that can survive whatever they get up to. If that’s you, you’ll be delighted to know there’s no reason why you have to miss out on great laptop deals. Over at Woot today, you can buy a Dell Latitude 7330 laptop for $1,570 saving a huge $3,230 off the regular price of $4,800. Not everyone will need this kind of robust system but if it sounds like it’s about to solve all your problems, here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 7330

The Dell Latitude 7330 front facing on a white background.

Coming from one of the best laptop brands, the Dell Latitude 7330 is pretty much guaranteed to be well-designed. It offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512 GB of SSD storage. Alongside that, it has a 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen so if you want to get more hands-on with your work, you can without an issue. Impressively, its screen also offers 1,400 nits of brightness so it truly is designed for a rugged lifestyle. It’s rare to come across a laptop with such a screen that will be so easily viewable in many different situations. Adding to its ruggedness that makes it stand out from the other best business laptops, the Dell Latitude 7330 also has dual hot-swappable batteries with up to 25-hour battery runtime and ExpressCharge so you get a 35% charge in just 20 minutes.

Besides being very robustly built as seen in the images, the Dell Latitude 7330 can cope with all kinds of extremes. It’s rated to IP65, can cope with dust, dirt and water ingress. It can also handle drops from up to six feet and temperatures ranging from -20F to 145F. This is easily one of the best laptops for very specific scenarios. So, if you simply plan on heading to your local coffee shop with your laptop, the Dell Latitude 7330 is going to be excessive for your needs. Avid travelers will adore it though.

Related

Usually priced at $4,800, the Dell Latitude 7330 is down to $1,570 at Woot so you save a huge 67% off the regular price. If you’ve been waiting to buy a rugged laptop for your travels, this could be the one for you. Buy it now before the deal ends soon. If you’re an Amazon Prime user, you even get free delivery.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get this Lenovo laptop with Microsoft Office for $129
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.

One of the best laptop deals today is on a laptop that won't exactly excite you when it comes to performance, but has one very cool advantage -- the inclusion of a year's worth of Office 365 for free. Over at Walmart, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for just $129. It's a basic laptop but when a year's worth of Microsoft Office 365 can cost you $70, it's a super sweet deal for anyone needing something basic but functional. Here's what to know. Count on stock being in very high demand.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i
While Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands out there, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i isn't exactly a thrilling system. It's solely focused on functionality with the absolute basics you need to use Windows 11 Home in S Mode. There's an Intel Pentium N5030 processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. This is strictly a system for typing up some documents, some web browsing, and other basic tasks. Even then, you may be better off relying on cloud-based apps like Google Apps. Except, of course, you get one year's worth of Office 365 so you're perfectly set up for using everything Microsoft has to offer with online versions of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and OneNote made available to you. There's plenty of cloud storage bundled in as well with 1TB of space.

Read more
Lenovo Legion 5i deal slashes $660 off the popular gaming laptop
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

If you're in the market for a new gaming rig, and you want to keep it mobile, gaming laptop deals are the place to look. Lenovo is famous for incredible price cuts, and today they have a whopper of a deal on their most popular gaming laptop. Right now you can grab the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 for $1,380, $660 off its usual price. This is a powerful gaming laptop, so it's still not cheap, but a 32% discount is nothing to snub your nose at.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 gaming laptop
The Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 may not be as expensive as the high-end models of the best gaming laptops, but it provides powerful performance that won't have trouble running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for the vast majority of gamers.

Read more
Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4090 is almost $1,000 off today
alienware aurora r15 review 20

If you want to be at the bleeding edge of modern gaming technology, you'll need to shell out some serious cash. Fortunately, gaming PC deals are fairly frequent, and they often knock off significant prices. For instance, this Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC, sporting a beefy Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card, is normally $4,980. While it's still not cheap, this limited-time deal at Dell knocks $980 off the price tag and brings it down to an even $4,000. Now you can spend that cash on new video games or other accessories, like a top-of-the-line gaming monitor from our monitor deals list. Read all about this beast of a gaming PC below.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop
Play the best PC games at their highest settings and be prepared for upcoming titles with the Alienware Aurora R15, which packs a mean punch with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It's also got 64GB of RAM, double what is recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need if you're planning to stream or run multiple apps while you're playing video games. If you eventually decide to upgrade its components, you'll be able to easily do so because the tool-less case grants quick access to its spacious interior.

Read more