Some people live a lifestyle where they really need a rugged laptop that can survive whatever they get up to. If that’s you, you’ll be delighted to know there’s no reason why you have to miss out on great laptop deals. Over at Woot today, you can buy a Dell Latitude 7330 laptop for $1,570 saving a huge $3,230 off the regular price of $4,800. Not everyone will need this kind of robust system but if it sounds like it’s about to solve all your problems, here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 7330

Coming from one of the best laptop brands, the Dell Latitude 7330 is pretty much guaranteed to be well-designed. It offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512 GB of SSD storage. Alongside that, it has a 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen so if you want to get more hands-on with your work, you can without an issue. Impressively, its screen also offers 1,400 nits of brightness so it truly is designed for a rugged lifestyle. It’s rare to come across a laptop with such a screen that will be so easily viewable in many different situations. Adding to its ruggedness that makes it stand out from the other best business laptops, the Dell Latitude 7330 also has dual hot-swappable batteries with up to 25-hour battery runtime and ExpressCharge so you get a 35% charge in just 20 minutes.

Besides being very robustly built as seen in the images, the Dell Latitude 7330 can cope with all kinds of extremes. It’s rated to IP65, can cope with dust, dirt and water ingress. It can also handle drops from up to six feet and temperatures ranging from -20F to 145F. This is easily one of the best laptops for very specific scenarios. So, if you simply plan on heading to your local coffee shop with your laptop, the Dell Latitude 7330 is going to be excessive for your needs. Avid travelers will adore it though.

Usually priced at $4,800, the Dell Latitude 7330 is down to $1,570 at Woot so you save a huge 67% off the regular price. If you’ve been waiting to buy a rugged laptop for your travels, this could be the one for you. Buy it now before the deal ends soon. If you’re an Amazon Prime user, you even get free delivery.

