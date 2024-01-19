If you’re working from multiple locations — including the office and at home — and even while you’re on the go, then you’re going to need a dependable laptop like the Dell Latitude 7430. Dell’s estimated value for the device is $1,970, but you can currently get it at 65% off, so you’ll only have to pay $691. It’s not going to stay this affordable for long though, so if you need a reliable companion, push through with your purchase of this laptop as soon as you can while the savings of $1,279 are still online.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 7430

The Dell Latitude 7430 matches the performance of some of the best laptops with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the amount of RAM that you want if you’re going to run intensive apps and engage in content creation, according to our laptop buying guide. If your work deals with graphics of any kind, then you’re going to love the sharp details and vivid colors on the laptop’s 14-inch screen that offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and maximum brightness of 400 nits.

You’ll have plenty of space for your files and projects on the Dell Latitude 7430’s 512GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed so you can utilize the operating system’s business-focused capabilities. Some of the Dell Latitude 7430’s features include Intelligent Privacy, which protects your screen from onlookers; Express Sign-In, which automatically wakes up the laptop when it detects that you’re near; and Express Charge, which replenishes up to 80% of its battery after just 60 minutes of being plugged in.

There are a lot of laptop deals that you can find online, but only a few will match the value that you can get if you take advantage of Dell's offer for the Dell Latitude 7430.

