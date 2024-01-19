 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of Dell’s most popular work-from-anywhere laptops is 65% off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell Latitude 3420 on a desk hooked up to a monitor.
Dell

If you’re working from multiple locations — including the office and at home — and even while you’re on the go, then you’re going to need a dependable laptop like the Dell Latitude 7430. Dell’s estimated value for the device is $1,970, but you can currently get it at 65% off, so you’ll only have to pay $691. It’s not going to stay this affordable for long though, so if you need a reliable companion, push through with your purchase of this laptop as soon as you can while the savings of $1,279 are still online.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 7430

The Dell Latitude 7430 matches the performance of some of the best laptops with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the amount of RAM that you want if you’re going to run intensive apps and engage in content creation, according to our laptop buying guide. If your work deals with graphics of any kind, then you’re going to love the sharp details and vivid colors on the laptop’s 14-inch screen that offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and maximum brightness of 400 nits.

You’ll have plenty of space for your files and projects on the Dell Latitude 7430’s 512GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed so you can utilize the operating system’s business-focused capabilities. Some of the Dell Latitude 7430’s features include Intelligent Privacy, which protects your screen from onlookers; Express Sign-In, which automatically wakes up the laptop when it detects that you’re near; and Express Charge, which replenishes up to 80% of its battery after just 60 minutes of being plugged in.

Related

There are a lot of laptop deals that you can find online, but only a few will match the value that you can get if you take advantage of Dell’s offer for the Dell Latitude 7430. It will be yours for just $691, which is 65% lower than its estimated value of $1,970. Opportunities to enjoy $1,279 in savings when buying a laptop are rare, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance with the Dell Latitude 7430. Time is probably running out on this bargain though, so don’t think twice — complete the transaction to secure the device for yourself.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
One of our favorite gaming laptops is $530 off at Best Buy
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

For those who are looking for gaming laptop deals, we will never stop recommending the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, especially now that you can get it for less than $1,000 from Best Buy. From an original price of $1,430, a $530 discount brings it down to just $900, which is a steal considering the capabilities of this device. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as we're sure that there will be a lot of gamers who will be interested in this bargain. Secure your own while the offer is still online.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
If you want a compact gaming machine that will be easy to bring with you wherever you go, you should go for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which is the smallest gaming laptop in our roundup of the best gaming laptops. Its 14-inch screen is smaller than the display of most of its peers, but it maintains the gaming laptop's portability, and it makes up for its size by offering QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for sharp and smooth gameplay. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 only weighs about 3.6 pounds, and it can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Read more
Best Dell laptop deals: Get the Dell XPS 13 for less than $600
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

As a fixture among the best laptop brands, Dell continues to create laptops that are dependable and stylish, which is why there's always high demand for Dell laptop deals. Its offerings range from budget-friendly devices to extremely powerful machines, and we've got them all with discounts below. There are a lot of models and configurations to choose from so you may need some time to think about what to buy, but we're urging you to make your decision as quick as possible because the laptop deals that we've highlighted here may not last a long time.

Dell Inspiron 15 -- $280, was $330

Read more
HP just knocked $500 off its best 2-in-1 laptop — because why not?
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

HP often has some of the best laptop deals around with one of the highlights being $500 off the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. Usually priced at $1,400, it’s down to $900 for a limited time only meaning it’s a tempting proposition for anyone looking for a great device to cover all their productivity needs. If you can’t decide between a tablet or laptop, it’s a great middle ground and we’re here to tell you why. Alternatively, you can always just hit the button below to see the deal for yourself. It’s your call, but let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

Read more