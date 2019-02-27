Digital Trends
Computing

Dell shows the environment some love, recycles 2 billion pounds of e-waste

Arif Bacchus
By
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Whenever you buy a new laptop or desktop and decide to throw away an older model, it often heads to the garbage dump and becomes “e-waste.” Well, it turns out that Dell is one of the leading computer manufacturers that are doing good for the environment, as it has recycled 2 billion pounds of said e-waste ahead of a planned 2020 goal.

The original proposals for Dell’s e-waste management goals were highlighted in a document from 2013. Appropriately named the “Legacy of Good Plan,” it set the high bar of recycling 2 billion pounds of e-waste by 2020, but the goal was instead reached ahead of time in 2018. According to Kefetew Selassie, the head of Dell’s Taiwan Design Center, Dell recycled consumer plastics, carbon fiber waste, and gold from motherboards as part of this achievement. Dell even has plans to use 100 million pounds of the recycled materials before this coming Earth Day.

Noted by DigiTimes, Dell’s future plans for recycling e-waste include working with a startup company in India to recycle the gas emitted from diesel generators and turn it into ink for printers. That builds on current initiatives which already turn e-waste into materials found across its product lineup and in its desktops, servers, monitors, and laptops.

As great as recycling 2 billion pounds of e-waste sounds, it is just one small drop in the bucket. Forecasts from 2010 had shown that the volume of electronic waste generated worldwide was expected to grow to 49.8 million metric tons by the year 2018. That makes recycling e-waste a high priority moving forward for the future of our planet.

Apple has a similar program for dealing with e-waste and its new MacBook Air and Mac Mini are environmentally friendly, with both made of 100-percent recycled aluminum.

To do your part and avoid having your old computer or electronics end up as damaging e-waste it is best to try and sell the devices back. Many companies or retailers have trade-in programs which allow you to give up your old device and receive a discount toward a newer model. Apple has the GiveBack trade-in program, and retailer BestBuy will allow you to bring your old laptop, tablet, or TV into a store to have it properly recycled for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free video converters for 2019
facebook terragraph california speed terragraph01
Computing

Facebook to boost California internet options with Terragraph 5G Wi-Fi

Web giant Facebook continues its push to become the internet itself for many, with the expansion of its open-source Terragraph wireless internet. Common Networks in California will use it to expand into Alameda.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-speakers
Computing

Dell's XPS 13 is the small, powerful laptop the MacBook wishes it was

Apple's MacBook enjoyed a solid run as one of the best and tiniest laptops you can buy. But it's facing much stiffer competition, including the excellent Dell XPS 13. Which is the better tiny laptop?
Posted By Mark Coppock
remove the background from an image
Computing

Ditch the background from your photos with these handy editing tools

Need to know how to remove the background from an image? Whether you prefer to use a premium program like Photoshop or one of the many web-based alternatives currently in existence, we'll show you how.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Stock accounting photo
Computing

For today only, Amazon offers a bundled TurboTax and Quicken subscription deal

For today only, Amazon is offering a TurboTax and Quicken subscription bundle deal. The deal takes a little over $20 off the regular price. Rather than buying the subscriptions separately, you can save $45 with the bundle.
Posted By Anita George
1660 ti vs rtx 2060 geforce gtx gallery b
Computing

RTX cards are expensive. Nvidia's GTX 16-series graphics might be the solution

The GTX 1660 Ti is officially out and about, suddenly released by Nvidia to very little fanfare. No word yet on other cards in the 16-series, though it'd be quite odd to have a 1660 Ti and not have a 1660.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Here are 3 ways to convert your FLV files to the MP4 file format

Check out our guide on how to convert FLV files to MP4 format. MP4s are used with nearly every device out there. Whether you're a Windows or Mac user, one of our methods is sure to help you convert your files to MP4.
Posted By Brandon Widder
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Air, Pro, or just MacBook? Here's our guide to finding the right Apple laptop

Apple's lineup of MacBooks has started to swell, leaving fans a bit confused about which laptop they should buy. Depending on what you're looking for, we'll point you in the right direction.
Posted By Luke Larsen
how to install windows 10 fonts
Computing

Installing fonts in Windows 10 is quick and easy -- just follow these steps

Want to know how to install fonts in Windows 10? Here's our guide on two easy ways to get the job done, no matter how many you want to add to your existing catalog, plus instructions for deleting fonts.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
how to adjust high-DPI scaling in Windows 10
Computing

Get the most out of your high-resolution display by tweaking its DPI scaling

Windows 10 has gotten much better than earlier versions at supporting today's high-resolution displays. If you want to get the best out of your monitor, then check out our guide on how to adjust high-DPI scaling in Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
hashflare cloud mining and bitcoin regulation crypto coin farm
Computing

It's not all free money. Here's what to know before you try to mine Bitcoin

Mining Bitcoin today is harder than it used to be, but if you have enough time, money, and cheap electricity, you can still turn a profit. Here's how to get started mining Bitcoin at home and in the cloud.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Windows 10 Laptop
Computing

Problems with installing or updating Windows 10? Here's how to fix them

Upgrading to the newest version of Windows 10 is usually a breeze, but sometimes you run into issues. Never fear though. Our guide will help you isolate the issue at hand and solve it in a timely manner.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to tell if someone is stealing your wi fi guy
Computing

Think someone's leeching off your Wi-Fi connection? Here's how to find out

It's important to find out immediately if anyone is stealing your bandwidth. Here's how to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi using a few simple tools, along with some suggestions on improving security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Stop dragging windows on your Mac. Here's how to use Split View to multitask

The latest iterations of MacOS offer a native Split View feature that can automatically divide screen space between two applications. Here's how to use Split View on a Mac, adjust it as needed, and how it can help out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Computing

Editing a PDF is easy when you have the right tools in hand

Editing PDF files can be a real pain, but there are a few tricks to make the process a bit easier. This guide will give you three easy methods for how to edit a PDF, two of which work without needing Adobe Acrobat.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma