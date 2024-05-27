The Dell Memorial Day deals this year not only cover brand new devices such as laptops and gaming PCs — there are also huge discounts on hundreds of models of refurbished laptops, with prices that go as low as $99. To help you make a quick decision on what to purchase, we’ve rounded up our favorite refurbished laptop deals for the holiday below. Feel free to browse through everything that’s on sale, but you still need to hurry as there’s a chance that these offers expire as soon as the holiday ends.

What to buy in Dell’s Memorial Day sale on refurbished laptops

The cheapest refurbished laptop from Dell’s Memorial Day sale is the 11-inch Dell Chromebook 3100, which is from its original price of $285 for savings of $186. It’s only got the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, but as an internet-focused Chromebook, it will perform faster that you expect. Another affordable option is the 15-inch Dell Inspiron 3520, which can go for savings of $135 on its original price of $450. The laptop comes with the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. Both of these refurbished laptops, however, come with scratches and dents, but they still work properly.

If you want a 2-in-1 laptop, check out the 13-inch Dell Latitude 3340, which is for a like-new device from its original price of $1,373, for savings of $877. It’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. We think one of the most popular models in the ongoing sale would be the Dell XPS 13, with a like-new model instead of $749 for savings of $224. This previous-generation model features the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM.

For those who need to buy a laptop but on a tight budget, you should consider going for a refurbished laptop, especially with the discounts that Dell is offering for Memorial Day. These second-hand devices have all been tested to ensure that they’re working properly, and while some of them may have some physical blemishes, performance isn’t affected. There’s lots of savings available for the holiday, but you need to complete your transaction quickly because the bargains may end at any moment.

Editors' Recommendations