Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 17 are still heavily discounted today

Aaron Mamiit
You still have the chance to take advantage of Dell Black Friday deals for a new laptop, as the discounts from the shopping holiday are still showing up online. If you want to buy from the brand’s Black Friday laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go for one of the Dell XPS models, as these machines are powerful, stylish, and dependable. Dell is still selling the Dell XPS 13 for $599, down $200 from $799; the Dell XPS 15 for $1,099, down $400 from $1,499; and the Dell XPS 17 for $1,699, down $500 from $2,199. You need to act fast if you’ve got an eye on any of these offers though, as we’re not sure if you’ll be able to get similar savings on Cyber Monday.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
There’s a lot of demand for the Dell XPS 13 in Dell XPS Black Friday deals, which is understandable because it’s a fixture in our roundup of the best laptops as an affordable and well-built mainstream option. It’s got more than enough power to handle your day-to-day tasks with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The Dell XPS 13 also features a 13.4-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution, and a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,099, was $1,499

Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Occupying the top spot of our list of the best 15-inch laptops is the Dell XPS 15, which offers Full HD+ resolution on its 15.6-inch screen, rock-solid construction, and an excellent keyboard and touchpad. The laptop also enables strong productivity and creativity performance with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Arc A370M Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll have plenty of storage space for your projects on its 512GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,699, was $2,199

Dell XPS 17 9720 front view showing display and keyboard.
If you want your laptop purchase from Black Friday deals to have a big screen, check out the Dell XPS 17, which is our top choice among the best 17-inch laptops. Its 17-inch display is relatively large, but it’s also sharp with Full HD+ resolution. The laptop also packs a punch with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, so it will be able to handle demanding tasks. It also comes with Windows 11 Home, which is pre-installed in its 512GB SSD.

Aaron Mamiit
