 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 13 just dropped below $850

Jennifer Allen
By
The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.

Dell consistently has some of the best laptop deals and that’s certainly the case with this offer on the Dell XPS 13. Right now, you can buy it for $849 saving you $60 off the regular price of $909. An already highly sought-after laptop in this price range, it’s even more tempting now it’s dropped below $850. If this is one of the Dell laptop deals to truly tempt you, read on while we explain everything you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is the company’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop yet. After all, to continue its reign as one of the best laptop brands, Dell needs to keep innovating. For the price, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are the essentials you need to be able to be highly productive on the move without any issues. It also has a fantastic 13.4-inch full HD screen with 500 nits of brightness to help you use it outdoors along with InfinityEdge bezels so it’s incredibly sleek. Unusually, the system runs Windows 11 Pro so you get more advanced features than regular Windows 11 Home.

Offering up to 12 hours of battery life makes the Dell XPS 13 easily one of the best laptops for those who are constantly on the move. The extra sleek size makes it highly portable but it still squeezes in bigger internal speakers, a selection of performance modes, and a dual-sensor camera. It’s all contained within low-carbon aluminum that reduces the carbon footprint involved in its construction while also ensuring you get a highly robust system. This is a supremely classy laptop in every way.

Related

Normally priced at $909, the Dell XPS 13 is down to $849 at Dell. A saving of $60 brings it below the coveted $850 mark making it a highly tempting proposition for anyone keen to be more productive on the move. It’s a seriously stylish, lightweight machine that packs a punch so it’s definitely worth it. As with all Dell deals, it won’t stick around for long so snap it up now if it’s the perfect fit for your needs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
16-inch HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $450 off for a limited time
The HP Spectre x360 open on a table.
Save $400 on a Dell XPS 15 laptop with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Play Elden Ring, Fortnite, and more with this HP Gaming PC — now $650
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
This ultra-stylish 27-inch QHD monitor is discounted to $250
lenovo 27 inch qhd monitor deal february 2023 q27q 1l
From $2,599 to $849: Save big on this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop today
lenovo thinkpad l13 yoga deal february 2023 2 in 1
I’m sick of waiting for Apple to fix this glaring problem with Mac gaming
Fortnite running on a Macbook M1.
This Lenovo Legion gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $800 off right now
lenovo legion tower 7i deal february 2023 black background
Windows 11 vs. Windows 10: finally time to upgrade?
The screen of the Surface Pro 9.
Don’t roll your eyes — AI isn’t just another doomed tech fad
chatgpt says it shouldnt write articles open ai chat bot seen on smartphone placed
Best router deals: Save on gaming routers, mesh networks
The Netgear Nighthawk AXE11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router on a table.
The Mac Pro just got absolutely thrashed by the Mac mini
Someone editing photos on the M2 Mac Mini.
SpaceX restricts Ukraine from ‘weaponizing’ its Starlink internet
A Starlink dish.
Flash deal slices $350 off the Alienware m15 gaming laptop
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.