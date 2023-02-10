Dell XPS 13 just dropped below $850

Dell consistently has some of the best laptop deals and that’s certainly the case with this offer on the Dell XPS 13. Right now, you can buy it for $849 saving you $60 off the regular price of $909. An already highly sought-after laptop in this price range, it’s even more tempting now it’s dropped below $850. If this is one of the Dell laptop deals to truly tempt you, read on while we explain everything you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is the company’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop yet. After all, to continue its reign as one of the best laptop brands, Dell needs to keep innovating. For the price, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are the essentials you need to be able to be highly productive on the move without any issues. It also has a fantastic 13.4-inch full HD screen with 500 nits of brightness to help you use it outdoors along with InfinityEdge bezels so it’s incredibly sleek. Unusually, the system runs Windows 11 Pro so you get more advanced features than regular Windows 11 Home.

Offering up to 12 hours of battery life makes the Dell XPS 13 easily one of the best laptops for those who are constantly on the move. The extra sleek size makes it highly portable but it still squeezes in bigger internal speakers, a selection of performance modes, and a dual-sensor camera. It’s all contained within low-carbon aluminum that reduces the carbon footprint involved in its construction while also ensuring you get a highly robust system. This is a supremely classy laptop in every way.

Normally priced at $909, the Dell XPS 13 is down to $849 at Dell. A saving of $60 brings it below the coveted $850 mark making it a highly tempting proposition for anyone keen to be more productive on the move. It’s a seriously stylish, lightweight machine that packs a punch so it’s definitely worth it. As with all Dell deals, it won’t stick around for long so snap it up now if it’s the perfect fit for your needs.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations