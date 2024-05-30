 Skip to main content
Dell cut the price of this Dell XPS 13 to $800 for a limited time

The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.
Frequently the home of great laptop deals, Dell has even better value right now since it’s cut the price of the Dell XPS 13 from $1,099 to $799, leading to $300 in savings. It may not have the latest hardware, but it’s sure to pack a punch for anyone keen to be productive on the move. Here’s what you need to know about it ahead of you making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

As the makers of some of the best laptops, it makes sense that Dell is one of the best laptop brands and potentially the go-to place for great laptops. The Dell XPS 13 is a perfect example of that. Considered to be the “true answer to the MacBook Air”, it’s powerful yet lightweight. If you want something that looks as good as it is to use, you’ll love this.

Here, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Otherwise known as all the essentials you need to work well on the move. Even more appealing is the 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Above it is a 720p HD webcam with dual array microphones.

Previously Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS, it still manages to pack in a battery life of up to 12 hours so it’ll work for you all day long without a hitch. When you do need to recharge, you can get back 80% of battery life in less than an hour thanks to ExpressCharge. It also has bigger internal speakers than previous Dell XPS models while still squeezing into a sweet looking and minimalist aluminum chassis. Keeping things slimline, the Dell XPS 13 has one Thunderbolt 4 port on either side but both support DisplayPort and Power Delivery so they’re super convenient. Adapters are included for connecting other devices.

A versatile and stylish laptop, this particular Dell XPS 13 normally costs $1,099. Right now, you can buy it from Dell for $300 off bringing it down to $799. With free 2-day delivery, you’re all set to enjoy a new laptop very soon. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below.

