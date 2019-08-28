As one of the early pioneers of bringing the barely-there bezel trend mainstream, Dell’s XPS 13 has been a favorite among PC users for a while now. This laptop is not only powerful on the inside but is compact and comes with a stylish and modern design, making it a top choice among users looking for a premium notebook. For the Labor Day 2019, Dell has a promotion on the XPS 13, which knocks off as much as 30% off of the regular retail price for a savings of up to $473, depending on the configuration you select.

While these notebooks run on Intel’s eighth-generation processors — and not the recently refreshed 10th-generation Intel Comet Lake platform which tops out with a six-core Intel Core i7 CPU — these XPS 13 are still powerful enough to handle all your productivity tasks, web browsing, and more. Dell promises a stunning 80.7% screen-to-body ratio with these notebooks, thanks to the Infinity Edge screen design that boasts bezels just 4mm thin.

Buy Now

A configuration of the XPS 13 with a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620, 13.3-inch 4K UHD touchscreen display, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM would normally retail for $1,599. That model is now discounted $473 for the holiday, so you’ll only need to pay $1,126 as part of this promotion. This model is available in a platinum silver finish with a black carbon fiber palm rest.

For something a little more chic, Dell offers a discounted model of the XPS 13 in rose gold with alpine white woven glass fiber palm rest. This configuration comes with the similar eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor with integrated UHD graphics and 256GB of storage. On this build, you’re getting just a 13.3-inch FHD display, but the memory is doubled at 16GB of RAM. While the configuration normally retails for $1,449, Dell’s Labor Day promotion knocks off 19% off of the price, taking the price down to just $1,175 for a total savings of $274.

These promos make the XPS 13 a great laptop for personal, business, or school use. In addition to the XPS 13, Dell also has Labor Day deals on other accessories, including televisions and speakers. If you’re still unsure about what laptop to buy, be sure to take a look at our buying guide and the latest notebook deals. And if you’re interested in Dell’s soon to ship XPS 13 with a 10th-generation processor, be sure to check out our hands-on impressions of that laptop.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations