Laptop deals are rising in popularity as students and their parents prepare for the upcoming school year. If you’re not sure what brand or model to focus on, it’s highly recommended that you search for Dell XPS deals. These laptops are reliable and powerful, especially the Dell XPS 13, which is on sale from Dell with a $200 discount to bring its price down to $900, from its original price of $1,100.

The Dell XPS 13 supports students with its powerful specifications, including the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop will be able to keep up with daily activities, such as attending online classes and checking emails, and special projects, such as creating multimedia and compiling research papers. It’s also extra durable, as the Dell XPS 13 is cut from a block of aluminum into two pieces, instead of being pieced together from several parts.

Completing assignments with the Dell XPS 13 will be that much easier because of its 13.3-inch Full HD screen with narrow bezels and 16:10 aspect ratio, which are part of why it’s Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops in 2021. The 256GB SSD provides enough storage for the school year’s documents, while the dual fans and heat pipes make sure that the laptop maintains peak performance even after several hours of usage.

Students will need all the help that they can get to ace their schoolwork, and the Dell XPS 13 will prove to be a valuable tool throughout the new academic year. It’s currently an even better investment because the laptop is $200 off from Dell, lowering its price to $900 from its original price of $1,100. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Dell XPS 13, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

You can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 for a back-to-school laptop, but if you’d like to look at alternatives, there are many more offers to choose from involving the brand’s laptops. To help your search, here are some of the best Dell XPS deals that are available for you to shop right now.

