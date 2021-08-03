  1. Computing
Laptop deals are rising in popularity as students and their parents prepare for the upcoming school year. If you’re not sure what brand or model to focus on, it’s highly recommended that you search for Dell XPS deals. These laptops are reliable and powerful, especially the Dell XPS 13, which is on sale from Dell with a $200 discount to bring its price down to $900, from its original price of $1,100.

The Dell XPS 13 supports students with its powerful specifications, including the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop will be able to keep up with daily activities, such as attending online classes and checking emails, and special projects, such as creating multimedia and compiling research papers. It’s also extra durable, as the Dell XPS 13 is cut from a block of aluminum into two pieces, instead of being pieced together from several parts.

Completing assignments with the Dell XPS 13 will be that much easier because of its 13.3-inch Full HD screen with narrow bezels and 16:10 aspect ratio, which are part of why it’s Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops in 2021. The 256GB SSD provides enough storage for the school year’s documents, while the dual fans and heat pipes make sure that the laptop maintains peak performance even after several hours of usage.

Students will need all the help that they can get to ace their schoolwork, and the Dell XPS 13 will prove to be a valuable tool throughout the new academic year. It’s currently an even better investment because the laptop is $200 off from Dell, lowering its price to $900 from its original price of $1,100. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Dell XPS 13, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

You can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 for a back-to-school laptop, but if you’d like to look at alternatives, there are many more offers to choose from involving the brand’s laptops. To help your search, here are some of the best Dell XPS deals that are available for you to shop right now.

Dell XPS 13 Touch (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$799
Stay productive on the go with this lightweight, powerhouse that features a convenient and vibrant Full HD touchscreen.
Buy at Amazon

Dell XPS 15 (Intel i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU)

$2,050 $2,300
Not only is the Dell XPS 15 a fantastic workhorse, but it is great for gaming too thanks to its beefy RTX 3000-series graphics card. It perfectly marries class and superb build quality with raw power.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 15 4K Touch Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,950
A true entertainment PC, the Dell XPS 15's display is optimized for your viewing and streaming pleasure as it features a 15.6-inch 4K panel and CinemaStream to reduce buffering.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 4K 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,650 $1,950
If you need a 4K laptop that doesn't trade hardware performance for gimmicks, this XPS 13 is the one. Along with its UHD+ touch display, this thing packs plenty of muscle under the hood.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Touch (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,176 $1,250
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity.
Buy at Dell
