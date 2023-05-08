You won’t often get a chance to purchase a massively popular laptop with a discount, so you shouldn’t miss this opportunity to buy the Dell XPS 13 at $50 off. From $849, the device is down to $799 — it’s not much of a price cut, but you can’t pass on enjoying any amount of savings when buying a laptop that already packs immense value. The offer is part of Dell’s clearance sale, and since we’re not sure when the bargain ends, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

There are a lot of reasons why we gave the top spot of our list of the best laptops to the Dell XPS 13, but it all starts with the value that you will get when you buy this device. It’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. With these specifications, you’ll be able to accomplish daily tasks such as doing online research, typing documents, and making reports with ease, and you can watch streaming content and even squeeze in some light gaming during your break times.

At the center of the striking design of the Dell XPS 13 is its 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen with very narrow bezels surrounding it, for an immersive and distraction-free view on whatever you’re working on. The laptop also comes with a comfortable keyboard, a body that’s just about half of an inch thick, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start using it right away as soon as you unbox it.

The Dell XPS 13 doesn’t usually show up in laptop deals, so getting one with a discount is a huge bonus, even if it’s only $50 off. Instead of $849, you’ll only be paying $799, for even more value for money from one of the top laptops in the market. There’s no telling how many units of the Dell XPS 13 are left in Dell’s clearance sale, but since we expect stocks to go quickly, you may want to lock in your purchase immediately.

