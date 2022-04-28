 Skip to main content
  1. Computing

You can now buy the experimental & sleek Dell XPS 13 Plus

David Matthews
By

The Dell XPS 13 Plus was first announced at CES earlier this year, and it was definitely one of Dell’s more unconventional designs. For those willing to take the plunge, the XPS 13 Plus is now available to purchase starting at $1,299.

That said, it’s good to know what you’re getting yourself into before you spend your hard earned cash. Some aspects of the XPS 13 Plus are welcome, while others may defy practicality. If anything, you’ll have a laptop that is unlike many of its counterparts.

As you can see from pictures, the XPS 13 Plus does away with elements that have been hallmarks of the brand. This includes the removal of the carbon fiber palm rests. Some people may decry this change, as carbon fiber can make it more comfortable to type.

1 of 12
Dell XPS 13 Plus Silver Top Corner 2.
Dell XPS 13 Plus Gray Top Corner
Dell XPS 13 Plus Silver Top Corner.
Dell XPS 13 Plus Gray Top.
Dell XPS 13 Plus Silver Closed.
Dell XPS 13 Plus Gray Corner.
Dell XPS 13 Plus Silver Corner.
Dell XPS 13 Plus back to back 2.
Dell XPS 13 Plus back to back.
Dell XPS 13 Plus Gray Top.
Dell XPS 13 Plus Silver Front.
Dell XPS 13 Plus Gray Front.

However, the more controversial changes have to do with the keyboard and trackpad.  The trackpad itself is invisible and uses haptic feedback, similar to the MacBook Pro and Surface Laptop Studio.

The keyboard takes on a super modern look with larger keycaps and less space between keys. However, the most striking aspect is the row of capacitive function keys at the top. This is where many people will either love or hate the XPS 13 Plus, as it bears a resemblance to Apple’s oft-maligned Touch Bar.

  Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Dimensions 11.63 inches x 7.84 inches x 0.60 inches
Weight 2.73 pounds
Processor Intel Core i5-1240P
Intel Core i7-1260P
Intel Core i7-1270P
Intel Core i7-1280P
Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics
RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB – LPDDR5, 5200MHz
Display 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) LED

13.4-inch (3456 x 2160) OLED, DisplayHDR 500

13.4-inch (3840 x 2400) LED, DisplayHDR 400
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB
Touch Optional
Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) with DisplayPort and Power Delivery
Wireless Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2
Webcam 720p, Windows Hello IR webcam
Operating system Windows 11 Home or Pro
Battery 55 watt-hour
Price $1,199+

What people will probably love, though, is the performance. The “Plus” designation refers to the performance of the 12-gen Intel processors that can be specced up to a Core i7-1280p. Additionally, these are 28-watt versions that should provide more power than the previous XPS 13. Dell beefed up the cooling fans to compensate and claims a 55% increase in airflow.

Dell clearly wants the XPS 13 Plus to stand out as a sleek, modern, and minimalistic laptop. We’ll see if this complete redesign is a hit with new laptop buyers.

Editors' Recommendations

This half-sized portable monitor is unlike any you’ve ever seen

ASUS ProArt Display PA147CDV in use with touchscreen.

Chromebooks vs. laptops: What’s the difference?

Chromebooks vs. laptops

Even Microsoft is running an unsupported Windows 11 PC

Person sitting and using an HP computer with Windows 11.

WWDC 2022: iOS 16, MacBook Air, and everything else to expect

Apple CEO Tim Cook walks off stage after speaking during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors

The Samsung Galaxy S22 in hand.

How to use Voice Memos and record audio on an iPhone

The iPhone 11 Pro Max on concrete with the home screen open and on display.

The best keyboards for 2022

The Razer Huntsman Quartz Edition Mechanical Gaming Keyboard next to a traditional keyboard.

Android 13: Everything we know so far about the upcoming OS

Android 13 concept.

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 5 quests and how to complete them

Jill Valentine shooting enemy in Fortnite.

The best stick PCs for 2022

A person holding an Intel Compute Stick above a desk.

Here’s what Google’s Pixel Watch looks like on a wrist

Google Pixel Watch leaked render.

The Steam Deck’s latest update improves battery life

steam deck battery upgrade