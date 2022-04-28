The Dell XPS 13 Plus was first announced at CES earlier this year, and it was definitely one of Dell’s more unconventional designs. For those willing to take the plunge, the XPS 13 Plus is now available to purchase starting at $1,299.

That said, it’s good to know what you’re getting yourself into before you spend your hard earned cash. Some aspects of the XPS 13 Plus are welcome, while others may defy practicality. If anything, you’ll have a laptop that is unlike many of its counterparts.

As you can see from pictures, the XPS 13 Plus does away with elements that have been hallmarks of the brand. This includes the removal of the carbon fiber palm rests. Some people may decry this change, as carbon fiber can make it more comfortable to type.

However, the more controversial changes have to do with the keyboard and trackpad. The trackpad itself is invisible and uses haptic feedback, similar to the MacBook Pro and Surface Laptop Studio.

The keyboard takes on a super modern look with larger keycaps and less space between keys. However, the most striking aspect is the row of capacitive function keys at the top. This is where many people will either love or hate the XPS 13 Plus, as it bears a resemblance to Apple’s oft-maligned Touch Bar.

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Dimensions 11.63 inches x 7.84 inches x 0.60 inches Weight 2.73 pounds Processor Intel Core i5-1240P

Intel Core i7-1260P

Intel Core i7-1270P

Intel Core i7-1280P Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB – LPDDR5, 5200MHz Display 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) LED 13.4-inch (3456 x 2160) OLED, DisplayHDR 500 13.4-inch (3840 x 2400) LED, DisplayHDR 400 Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB Touch Optional Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) with DisplayPort and Power Delivery Wireless Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 Webcam 720p, Windows Hello IR webcam Operating system Windows 11 Home or Pro Battery 55 watt-hour Price $1,199+

What people will probably love, though, is the performance. The “Plus” designation refers to the performance of the 12-gen Intel processors that can be specced up to a Core i7-1280p. Additionally, these are 28-watt versions that should provide more power than the previous XPS 13. Dell beefed up the cooling fans to compensate and claims a 55% increase in airflow.

Dell clearly wants the XPS 13 Plus to stand out as a sleek, modern, and minimalistic laptop. We’ll see if this complete redesign is a hit with new laptop buyers.

