Dell XPS 15, Dell XPS 17 prices slashed for Labor Day 2023

Albert Bassili
By

If you really like the idea of the MacBook Pro but aren’t in the Apple ecosystem and don’t want to buy into it, you’re in luck because Dell has a great alternative. The XPS lineup of laptops are not only thin and light, but they also come with a lot of power under the hood, especially if you’re willing to spend a little bit of extra money on them. Luckily, Dell has a couple of great deals on the XPS 15 and XPS 17 for Labor Day, so you can save yourself a bit of money or put it into a couple of upgrades.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,299, was $1,559

Dell XPS 15 Touch at a side angle on a white background.
Dell

What makes this Dell XPS 15 really interesting is that it comes with Intel’s first-ever GPU, the Intel Arc A370M, which is good enough to let you get some indie and AA gaming done, at least at lower settings. That said, you can upgrade all the way up to an RTX 4070 if you’re interested in gaming. In terms of CPU, you get the powerful 13th gen Intel Core i7-13700H, which will easily handle most productivity and editing tasks you throw at it, and combined with the 16GB of DDR5 RAM, makes the overall experience smooth as silk. As for the screen, the 15.6-inch panel gives you a lot of space and runs with a 1920×1200, although only at a 60Hz refresh rate, although you can upgrade it to a panel with a higher 3456×2160 resolution, which is worth it if you do end up going for the RTX 4070.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,699, was $2,199

Dell XPS 17 on a white background.

The Dell XPS 17 is equally impressive and comes with an RTX 4050, although you can upgrade it to an RTX 4080, which is impressive for such an incredibly thin laptop. It also comes with the same 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H that the XPS 15 has, although you can upgrade it to an i9 if you want the best of the best. As for the screen, it’s a massive 17-inch panel running a resolution of 1920×1200, and you can upgrade this to a 3840×2400 resolution, which might be worth it, especially if you upgrade the GPU as well. RAM is more than enough with 16GB DDR5 and can be upgraded to 64 GB. The only big downside is the 512GB SSD storage, which, if you plan to game or do editing work on this laptop, isn’t much, so it might be worth upgrading that as well or taking a look at one of these external hard drive deals to supplement it.

