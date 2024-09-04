Hurry! The Dell XPS 16 laptop is still $500 off post-Labor Day

As the week progresses, we’re seeing fewer Labor Day deals than we were on the big day. However, Dell is hanging on to some of its sales with one awesome $500 discount on the Dell XPS 16 laptop. Normally priced at $2,600, you can currently buy this model for $2,100, and it’s worth every cent. It was one of the best Labor Day laptop deals, still available.. If that sounds exciting to you, keep reading and we’ll tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 16

Quite the powerhouse, the Dell XPS 16 packs a punch while offering an ultramodern aesthetic. This model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H along with a chunky 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It’s perfect for all your multitasking needs, but it’s also good for some gaming thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there and often goes the extra mile.

One example of that is its great looking screen. The Dell XPS 16 has a 16.3-inch full HD+ display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness. It looks great in many different situations and is perfect if you need some extra screen space to work on. The build quality of the Dell XPS 16 is also great thanks to being crafted with machined (CNC) aluminum and using Gorilla Glass 3, so you get a strong but lightweight device.

During use, you should be able to enjoy up to 28 hours of battery life when streaming shows, so it’s far superior to many of the best laptops around. Think of it as your faithful companion throughout the day, with things like its 120Hz variable refresh rate improving battery life and general performance.

You name it, the Dell XPS 16 has it. It’s a true rival to anything that Apple has to offer. It usually costs $2,600 but right now, you can buy it for $2,100 from Dell so you save $500 off the regular price. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below, and don’t delay in enjoying a superior laptop experience for less.