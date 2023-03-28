 Skip to main content
Dell XPS 17 laptop just got a massive price cut to match its size

Dell continues to offer some of the best laptop deals around with a sizeable discount on the Dell XPS 17. Ordinarily priced at $2,299, it’s currently down to $1,749 so you save $550 on this excellent laptop. With all the hardware you could need for this price while neatly wrapped up in a stylish shell, it’s a great bet for any business users who need to work effectively on the move. Snap it up now before the deal ends or keep reading while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

The Dell XPS 17 is easily one of the best laptops you can buy today if you’re in need of an extra sizeable screen. It has a 17-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 500 nits of brightness, yet it manages to pack that into a 15-inch size so you don’t have as much bulk to carry around. Hardware-wise, it’s powerful with a 12th-generation intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Besides being ideal for multitasking, it can even handle some gaming thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

Becoming one of the best laptop brands isn’t just about good hardware though — it’s also about good design. Dell has made sure that its most powerful XPS laptop to date is smart too. It has four modes including quiet, performance, cool, and optimized so you get the right experience at all times. An advanced thermal design means more airflow and improved skin temperatures. It also has a fantastic screen-to-body ratio thanks to its InfinityEdge display meaning hardly any bezels to see. Its high-precision machine-milled aluminum chassis looks and feels great too so you’re getting a premium product. It even has Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers which is tuned by multi-Grammy Award-winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig, so all elements of this laptop have been covered well.

The Dell XPS 17 laptop is typically priced at $2,299 but Dell currently has it discounted to $1,749. That means you save $550 which is a fair chunk of change while still snagging one of the best laptops out there. If you’re keen to work at speed and effectively on the move, you need this laptop in your life. Buy it now before the deal ends.

