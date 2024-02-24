 Skip to main content
This Dell PC with an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM is $430 off today

Aaron Mamiit
If you’re on the hunt for desktop computer deals, you’re going to want to check out everything that Dell has to offer. Here’s a bargain that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Dell XPS Desktop, originally priced at $2,130, with a $430 discount that pulls it down to $1,700. It doesn’t fall into the category of ultra-affordable PCs, but at this price, you’re going to get amazing value. However, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure if you’ll still be able to get the savings if you delay your transaction to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop

The Dell XPS Desktop is an excellent choice if you need a new PC, as it’s our top choice in our roundup of the best desktop computers. Whether you need it for work or school, the machine will give you flagship performance with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. The Dell XPS Desktop will be more than enough to multitask between several apps or to deal with demanding processes, such as editing multimedia files and playing the best PC games during your break times.

With Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can already start using the Dell XPS Desktop right after you plug it in, and connect your monitor and other peripherals. Startups will be quick and smooth with its 1TB SSD boot drive, and you’ll have plenty of space for your files on its 2TB HDD for storage. There are multiple ports at the front, including USB-A and USB-C, so you’ll be able to use all the accessories that you need.

The Dell XPS Desktop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and 32GB of RAM is a powerhouse, so even if you get it for its sticker price of $2,130, you’ll think that it’s worth it. However, Dell has slashed the machine’s price by $430 to $1,700, for even better value from this popular device. You’ll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of this offer for the Dell XPS Desktop though, because it may get taken down at any moment. If you want to make sure that you pocket the savings, you need to complete the transaction within the day.

