  1. Computing

Dell now offers an insane 8TB of SSD storage on its XPS 15 and 17

By

Dell now offers storage of up to a max of 8TB on both its XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops. Both of these laptops have received recent updates in 2021, and now Dell has opened up a high-end configuration option to beef up these machines even more.

Now, 8TB is a massive amount of storage capacity to include as a preconfigured option, and it is highly impressive for Dell to be doing this. Not a lot of laptops, not even high-end ones, offer quite this much storage. Apple is one of the few others that have taken this route with the MacBook Pro, and Dell has followed suit.

Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop sitting on a small table.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

For laptops that don’t offer the storage capacity you’re looking for, you almost always have the option of customizing its configuration and selecting the storage size of your choice. However, very often, you’ll find yourself restricted by limitations on storage capacities based on other specs you’ve chosen for yourself. These specs include, but aren’t limited to, the processor, display and so on. Dell allows you to completely customize configurations – so there aren’t any restrictions about the highest amount of storage you can select for the machine you are customizing.

None of the other configuration options have changed. The XPS 15 and XPS 17 both still sport up to the 11th-gen Intel Core i7 and Nvidia RTX 30-series dedicated graphics cards. The processors go up to Core i9 and are still limited to just Intel.

As the names suggest, the former has a screen size of 15 inches and the latter has a larger 17-inch display. While the XPS 15 features a touchscreen display as an option, the XPS 17 does not. Both the laptops feature 16GB RAM as the preconfigured option, but you can customize it to your liking given the freedom Dell gives you over personalization.

