Epson SureColor P900 review: a photographer’s printer with poster-size prints

Epson SureColor P900 MSRP $1,349.00 Score Details “Epson's SureColor P900 is a professional tool meant for photographers that want on-demand, large fine art prints with lab-quality results.” Pros Exceptional photo quality

10-color ink system

Includes half a liter of ink

Prints last 200 to 400 years

Two paper trays

Accepts up to 17 x 22-inch paper

Handles cardstock up to 1.5 mm Cons Too expensive for casual use

Front media tray is finicky

Requires a lot of space

Table of Contents Table of Contents Specs Design Printing performance Special features Software and compatibility Price Is the SureColor P900 right for you?

I dabble in photography and find large, high-quality prints are the best ways to enjoy a great photo. While full-page borderless looks good, a poster-size print can be a showpiece worth framing.

To immortalize a moment as artwork, I want lab-quality prints that require the best photo printers available. That’s where the Epson SureColor P900 shines. It’s a wide-format printer that features a professional 10-color ink system for exceptional dynamic range and precision color.

If you’re a photographer or photo enthusiast, you’ll want to learn more about this printer’s capabilities, quality, and media handling to help decide if there’s enough value to justify the expense.

Specs

Name Dimensions 24.2 x 35.6 x 20.5 inches Weight 35.3 pounds Print speed 1.5 minutes (8.5 x 11-inch photo), 2.4 minutes (13 x 19-inch photo) Print resolution 5760 x 1440 dpi Ports Hi-Speed USB, 100Base-T Ethernet Paper capacity 120 sheets (main tray); supports up to 17 x 22-inch paper Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac, dual-band

Design

Epson gave the SureColor P900 a premium, black finish. It looks great but collects dust rapidly and scratches easily. I kept a micro-fiber cloth nearby for frequent cleaning of the surface panels.

The SureColor P900 is a printer large enough to accept poster-size paper up to 17 by 22 inches and an output bin that can hold such a large print. That means you need a sizable space to use this printer.

While the unopened footprint is just 24.2 by 14.5 inches, the output bin expands the length to as long as 35.6 inches for printing long sheets. Epson recommends 16 inches of clearance at the back when using the front feed. The SureColor P900 stands just 7.8 inches high when the main rear paper tray is closed. When it’s open for large prints, the height increases to 20 inches.

However, the benefits could be worth the space requirement. The manual front media tray can accept paper up to 1.5 mm thick. That means you can print on specialty papers heavier than most cardstock.

To manage this versatile printer, Epson added an adjustable 4.3-inch color touchscreen that tilts up from horizontal 50 degrees for easy viewing while seated or standing.

Printing performance

This is a photographer’s printer, designed for lab-quality prints in the convenience of your own home or office. It can print on a variety of media ranging from popular small photo sizes like 3.5 x 5, 4 x 6, 5 x7, and 8 x 10, to borderless 8.5 x 11 and 11 x 14 standard paper, all the way up to poster-size sheets at 11 x 17, 13 x 19, 16 x 20, and 17 x 22 inches.

The quality is phenomenal. Epson’s UltraChrome Pro10 pigment ink system goes fast beyond the standard four colors used by most inkjet printers. With cyan, light cyan, vivid magenta, vivid light magenta, yellow, gray, light gray, violet, photo black, and matte black, the SureColor P900 has a much more expressive palette of colors to choose from to faithfully recreate your favorite moments.

Skin tones, yellows, and purples are notoriously challenging for printers, but the SureColor P900 handles difficult tones and shades with ease. True black and subtle shadows can also be hard for many printers but Epson includes two blacks and two grays to expand the range.

Fine detail and color fidelity aren’t as important if you rely on an inexpensive phone or compact camera for photography. Epson’s six-ink EcoTank ET-8500 might be all you need for casual home use, but you’ll be limited to letter-size prints and lose some of the sharpness and wide dynamic range that the SureColor P900 provides.

I was impressed with the results and pleasantly surprised by the speed. The SureColor P900 can output a full-page photographic print in about a minute and a half. A 13 x 19 photo takes less than two and a half minutes.

Draft and standard quality are very good, losing only a bit of fine detail. The best quality mode takes longer but makes a difference when printing the sharpest, high-resolution photos. Color fidelity isn’t affected by the resolution and standard prints were good enough for most pictures.

While pictures are the SureColor P900’s specialty, color document prints are also superb. Gradations are smooth, text is crisp, and graphics are sharp. The best office printers are optimized for productivity and are better suited to text-heavy workloads, but this wide-format Epson printer accepts media that an all-in-one can’t.

The Epson SureColor P900’s operation was quite reliable when using the main rear paper tray. I tried a variety of paper types and sizes, yet prints consistently rolled through with great quality and surprising speed.

Special features

The Epson SureColor P900 is quite versatile in terms of the media it supports. I didn’t test the optional $250 roll adapter but it holds 17-inch rolls with two- or three-inch cores up to 10 feet long. That means long banners are possible with this adapter.

The printer’s front media tray accepts very thick paper with a direct path that prevents curling. The front media tray pulls paper through the printer and out of the back in a manual process that proved to be finicky and error-prone.

The big color touchscreen guided me somewhat but it was still confusing. I pulled the front feeder out until it moved down and locked. Then I carefully aligned the paper with an etched line on the media tray.

The SureColor P900 instructed me to push the feeder back in, and this is where I first ran into problems. At the first click, the screen gives me instructions to proceed. When I did, the last inch didn’t feed correctly, leaving an overprint followed by an unprinted border.

I’m usually very tech-savvy and detail-oriented but I didn’t notice that the media tray should be flush with the front of the printer before proceeding with printing. With that mystery solved, the overprint and border were no longer a problem.

I also had to change printer settings to thick paper before using cardstock. When printing on expensive paper, it’s a good idea to triple-check settings to ensure everything works as expected.

When the paper successfully loads, the media tray is the best option for thick paper, accepting cardstock up to 1.5 mm thick while keeping it flat and smooth during the print.

Software and compatibility

For such a large, complex printer, setting up the Epson SureColor P900 was simple. The printer comes well-packed with plenty of padding, tape, and cling sheets to secure the parts and protect the shiny black surfaces.

The big color touchscreen guided me to install the 10 included ink cartridges, alerted me to the 15-minute ink priming time, and helped me connect to Wi-Fi with no issues.

Epson’s mobile Print Layout app found the printer quickly and I was ready for my first print in less than half an hour. I started with a full-page borderless photo, but the mobile app works with many paper sizes and types.

I loaded a 17 x 22 sheet and tried a poster print that came out great. I used an iPad, iPhone, and Android phone with no issues. Epson’s desktop software works with Windows and macOS to provide even more controls and custom media types.

Price

At $1,349, the Epson SureColor P900 is expensive enough that it might only appeal to photography enthusiasts or businesses that need large format prints. Epson offers a $200 rebate, effectively lowering the price to $1,149.

Each ink cartridge costs $44, so a complete set is a $440 investment. The good news is the ink supply lasts a long time. While many inkjet printer cartridges hold 10 ml of ink or less, UltraChrome Pro10 cartridges hold 50 ml of ink. The SureColor P900 comes with 10 full cartridges supplying half a liter (about a quart) of ink.

I was impressed by how many photos I could print. After priming the ink, the cartridges showed about a third of the total capacity left. I expected to see low ink warnings after a few 17 x 22-inch prints. However, I printed the equivalent of 44 letter-size pages with 100% coverage before light gray was noticeably low, reaching 7%. Standard gray dropped to 10%. The six colors and two blacks barely moved, showing 25% to 30% remaining.

Since cartridges can be purchased individually, I only need to replenish what’s low, so ink costs aren’t the biggest concern. Fine art paper in large sheets can cost several dollars per sheet.

Is the SureColor P900 right for you?

The SureColor P900 uses durable UltraChrome Pro10 ink that Epson estimates to last for hundreds of years in ideal conditions. Color prints are rated at up to 200 years while black-and-white can last for as long as 400 years in accelerated aging tests.

As a unique professional tool that makes photos into showpieces, the Epson SureColor P900 offers great value for photographers. I can’t overstate how important on-demand prints are without waiting days for a print shop or photo lab to see the results. If there’s an error, the print job is delayed again.

There are other photo printers with great quality, including Epson’s more affordable SureColor P700 that can print on media up to 13 inches wide. While the six-color ink system of the Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500 isn’t as refined and it only handles 8.5 x 11-inch paper, it’s a more affordable alternative for budding photographers.

For casual, enthusiast use, it’s harder to justify the expense and space requirements. Still, there’s great value in getting such stunning quality on art paper in poster-size prints within minutes.

If you want more than a standard inkjet printer can deliver, Epson’s Expression Photo XP-8800 is an inexpensive six-color photo printer that makes sense for a home user.