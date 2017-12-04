First flash sale for crowdsourced Eve V Windows 10 tablet sells out in 3 hours

The Eve V is one of the more interesting Windows 10 detachable tablets on the market today. It’s the result of a crowdsourcing process where the hundreds-strong Eve Community voted on various features and components and thus essentially “built” the machine according to user preferences. Eve Technology kicked off its first day of sales on Monday, with the first flash sale selling out in three hours.

We reviewed the Eve V and found it to be a solidly built machine with good battery life, an excellent display, and some whimsical design details. It’s slower than its primary competition, the Microsoft Surface Pro, due to low-power seventh-generation Intel Core processors. The detachable keyboard has Bluetooth support and multicolored backlighting but without the Microsoft Type Cover’s superior typing experience.

If you’re interested in jumping on the next flash sale, which starts at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 5, then keep in mind the following prices:

Intel Core m3-7100U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $800

Intel Core i5-7Y54, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1,200

Intel Core i5-7Y54, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,500

Intel Core i7-7Y75, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,600

Intel Core i7-7Y75, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $2,000

Your investment will net you the Eve V tablet, the detachable keyboard, and an active pen with 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity. Those latter two accessories are not included with the Surface Pro, adding $160 for the Signature Type Cover and $100 for the Surface Pen. While the Eve V isn’t exactly a budget tablet, it’s hundreds of dollars less expensive than the equivalent Surface Pro. Complete specifications are as follows:

Screen size: 12.3 inches Screen resolution: 2,736 x 1,824 Display type: Samsung IGZO LCD Processor: Intel 7th-gen low-power Core m3/i5/i7 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 System memory: Up to 16GB Storage: Up to 1TB SSD Audio: Quad speaker at 1 watt each Connectivity: 2×2 801.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Ports: 1 × Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C, 1 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 2 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB-A, 1 × 3.5mm audio, 1 × MicroSDXC reader. Keyboard: Pogo-Pin and Wireless keyboard with backlight Camera: 2MP front, 5MP rear Battery: 48 watt-hour lithium-ion polymer battery Dimensions (inches): 295.9 x 205.3 x 8.9 mm Weight: 925 g Tablet & 410 g Keyboard Materials: Aluminum Starting price: $800 Availability: Now via flash sale

We do not know how many units Eve Technology is selling with each flash sale, and so the best bet is to get in as early as possible if you want to place an order. As of publication, more than 75,000 people are subscribed to the flash sale feed, and so there is plenty of competition for Eve V purchases.