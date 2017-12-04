Digital Trends
Home > Computing > First flash sale for crowdsourced Eve V Windows 10…

First flash sale for crowdsourced Eve V Windows 10 tablet sells out in 3 hours

By
Eve Technology Eve V review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Eve V is one of the more interesting Windows 10 detachable tablets on the market today. It’s the result of a crowdsourcing process where the hundreds-strong Eve Community voted on various features and components and thus essentially “built” the machine according to user preferences. Eve Technology kicked off its first day of sales on Monday, with the first flash sale selling out in three hours.

We reviewed the Eve V and found it to be a solidly built machine with good battery life, an excellent display, and some whimsical design details. It’s slower than its primary competition, the Microsoft Surface Pro, due to low-power seventh-generation Intel Core processors. The detachable keyboard has Bluetooth support and multicolored backlighting but without the Microsoft Type Cover’s superior typing experience.

If you’re interested in jumping on the next flash sale, which starts at  9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 5, then keep in mind the following prices:

  • Intel Core m3-7100U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $800
  • Intel Core i5-7Y54, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1,200
  • Intel Core i5-7Y54, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,500
  • Intel Core i7-7Y75, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,600
  • Intel Core i7-7Y75, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $2,000

Your investment will net you the Eve V tablet, the detachable keyboard, and an active pen with 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity. Those latter two accessories are not included with the Surface Pro, adding $160 for the Signature Type Cover and $100 for the Surface Pen. While the Eve V isn’t exactly a budget tablet, it’s hundreds of dollars less expensive than the equivalent Surface Pro. Complete specifications are as follows:

Screen size: 12.3 inches
Screen resolution: 2,736 x 1,824
Display type: Samsung IGZO LCD
Processor: Intel 7th-gen low-power Core m3/i5/i7
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620
System memory: Up to 16GB
Storage: Up to 1TB SSD
Audio: Quad speaker at 1 watt each
Connectivity: 2×2 801.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Ports: 1 × Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C, 1 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 2 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB-A, 1 × 3.5mm audio, 1 × MicroSDXC reader.
Keyboard: Pogo-Pin and Wireless keyboard with backlight
Camera: 2MP front, 5MP rear
Battery: 48 watt-hour lithium-ion polymer battery
Dimensions (inches): 295.9 x 205.3 x 8.9 mm
Weight: 925 g Tablet & 410 g Keyboard
Materials: Aluminum
Starting price: $800
Availability: Now via flash sale

We do not know how many units Eve Technology is selling with each flash sale, and so the best bet is to get in as early as possible if you want to place an order. As of publication, more than 75,000 people are subscribed to the flash sale feed, and so there is plenty of competition for Eve V purchases.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: crowdsourcing, Eve Technology, Eve V, Tablets, windows 10, Computing
Don't Miss

This Bitcoin collection is worth $75 million -- it's also buried in a landfill