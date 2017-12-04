First flash sale for crowdsourced Eve V Windows 10 tablet sells out in 3 hours

The Eve V is one of the more interesting Windows 10 detachable tablets on the market today. It’s the result of a crowdsourcing process where the hundreds-strong Eve Community voted on various features and components and thus essentially “built” the machine according to user preferences. Eve Technology kicked off its first day of sales on Monday, with the first flash sale selling out in three hours.
We reviewed the Eve V and found it to be a solidly built machine with good battery life, an excellent display, and some whimsical design details. It’s slower than its primary competition, the Microsoft Surface Pro, due to low-power seventh-generation Intel Core processors. The detachable keyboard has Bluetooth support and multicolored backlighting but without the Microsoft Type Cover’s superior typing experience.
If you’re interested in jumping on the next flash sale, which starts at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 5, then keep in mind the following prices:
- Intel Core m3-7100U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $800
- Intel Core i5-7Y54, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1,200
- Intel Core i5-7Y54, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,500
- Intel Core i7-7Y75, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,600
- Intel Core i7-7Y75, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $2,000
Your investment will net you the Eve V tablet, the detachable keyboard, and an active pen with 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity. Those latter two accessories are not included with the Surface Pro, adding $160 for the Signature Type Cover and $100 for the Surface Pen. While the Eve V isn’t exactly a budget tablet, it’s hundreds of dollars less expensive than the equivalent Surface Pro. Complete specifications are as follows:
|Screen size:
|12.3 inches
|Screen resolution:
|2,736 x 1,824
|Display type:
|Samsung IGZO LCD
|Processor:
|Intel 7th-gen low-power Core m3/i5/i7
|Graphics:
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|System memory:
|Up to 16GB
|Storage:
|Up to 1TB SSD
|Audio:
|Quad speaker at 1 watt each
|Connectivity:
|2×2 801.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
|Ports:
|1 × Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C, 1 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 2 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB-A, 1 × 3.5mm audio, 1 × MicroSDXC reader.
|Keyboard:
|Pogo-Pin and Wireless keyboard with backlight
|Camera:
|2MP front, 5MP rear
|Battery:
|48 watt-hour lithium-ion polymer battery
|Dimensions (inches):
|295.9 x 205.3 x 8.9 mm
|Weight:
|925 g Tablet & 410 g Keyboard
|Materials:
|Aluminum
|Starting price:
|$800
|Availability:
|Now via flash sale
We do not know how many units Eve Technology is selling with each flash sale, and so the best bet is to get in as early as possible if you want to place an order. As of publication, more than 75,000 people are subscribed to the flash sale feed, and so there is plenty of competition for Eve V purchases.
Editors' Recommendations
- Eve Technology Eve V review
- Is Google’s Pixelbook a worthy competitor to the Surface Pro?
- Google Pixelbook vs Dell XPS 13: Can this Chromebook take on the laptop champ?
- Spin it or flip it? HP Spectre x360 vs. Microsoft Surface Laptop
- Battle of the 15-inch 2-in-1s: HP Spectre x360 vs. Microsoft Surface Book 2