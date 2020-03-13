  1. Computing

We’re giving away an insanely powerful $3,899 Falcon NW Talon gaming desktop

By

Falcon Northwest has built a cult-like following behind its high-end desktops, and it’s easy to see why the brand is so beloved by gamers and creators. Performance-packed specs, like AMD’s 12-core Ryzen 3900X CPU, coupled with the company’s immaculate attention to detail, unrivaled construction, and sleek design give the venerable Talon the chops to go toe-to-toe with Apple’s Mac Pro.

Click here to enter

Custom built from the ground up, Falcon Northwest had re-envisioned its famed desktop with modern amenities. For the first time in its history, the Talon 20th Anniversary Edition finally embraces LED backlighting, and the result is nothing short of stunning. Suicide-style doors and subtle glowing accents help give this understated, all-black metal-clad bad boy an edge without making it appear too aggressive. This is a desktop that’s designed to last — and outlast — you, thanks to its highly upgradeable design and unbreakable build quality.

It’s not all looks, though, and thankfully the Talon 20th Anniversary has the brawn and brains to take on the best workstations. With plenty of internal space to support dual graphics cards, custom cooling solutions, and upgrades for storage and memory, the Talon has been an instrumental tool for NASA researchers and virtual reality developers at Facebook’s Oculus alike. With great powers comes great responsibility, so the question is what will you do with this unstoppable desktop if you win?

Full specs:

  • AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core CPU
  • Asetek 280mm Gen6 liquid cooling
  • ASUS ROG X570 chipset motherboard
  • 32GB G.Skill 3,200 MHz RGB
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU
  • EVGA 750 Watt power supply
  • Custom cabling by CableMod
Falcon NW Talon gaming desktop

Editors' Recommendations

The best cheap gaming laptop deals for March 2020

Best cheap gaming laptop deals featured image

The best gaming laptops for 2020

Razer Blade (2018) fortnite

The best desktops for video editing in 2020

Corsair One Pro i180 review

The best processors for gaming

avadirect avant mid size gaming desktop review ava direct midsize 8

Adobe Aero let me walk through my own photos in augmented reality

adobe aero hands on impressions 7445

How to change your Outlook password

outlook email

Want to browse the web privately? Here’s how to do it for real

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for March 2020

The best ultrawide monitors for 2020

Microsoft cancels Build 2020 conference due to coronavirus

The best Microsoft Surface Pro deals and bundles for March 2020

How to install RAM

The best VR headset for the iPhone

best VR headset for the iPhone

Everything you need to set up your new coronavirus-ready home office

What is a hard drive?