This beloved Mac-only app has finally come to Windows

iOS 16 Work Focus with a Fantastical widget and two rows of work-related apps
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Highly popular (and expensive) calendar app Fantastical has launched a Windows version of its app, finally bringing it out of just the Apple ecosystem 13 years after its initial release.

The calendar has been rebuilt as a native Windows app with all of the features included on Mac, though it doesn’t yet have an Arm-native version for Copilot+ PC owners.

The Verge reports that an Arm-native app should be coming soon as well, but Windows on Arm users will have to use an emulator for now. Still, having one of the best Mac apps join the ranks of the best Windows apps is reason to celebrate.

Developer Flexibits first launched Fantastical in 2011 and it’s available on every Apple platform — even the Vision Pro. Despite pleas from its users, however, its creators showed zero interest in making the jump to Windows for many years.

The Fantastical calendar app.
Fantastical

Now that the company has changed its mind about Windows, the question is whether it will do the same for Android as well. It would be a bit of an oversight not to since many Windows PC users are also Android smartphone owners, and a calendar app that can’t send notifications to your phone or wearable probably isn’t worth the $7-a-month price tag.

Windows users can use the free version for now and see what they think of it, but Flexibits probably shouldn’t expect too many paid subscribers until it provides support for Android phones and wearables. One of the most popular things about the calendar is its natural language processing abilities, which let you create events just by writing a prompt about what you’re doing and when. The design of the app is also well-loved, with multiple views, widgets, and color themes to choose from.

