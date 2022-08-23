 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

We may have a first glimpse of haptic Mac keyboards, and I’m already sold

Alex Blake
By

There’s a rumor doing the rounds at the moment that Apple is working on an all-glass Mac keyboard that would do away with the physical keys entirely. We’ve seen similar reports on keyboard-less MacBooks over the years, too.

If that sounds absolutely awful, I’m here to tell you there’s some good news: it might not be a total disaster.

How do I know this? Well, Apple might just have given us a teaser of what is to come in the form of a secret new feature nestled in iOS 16’s Settings app. And you know what? Using it is pretty sweet.

Haptic typing

MacBook Keyboard

I’m picky when it comes to keyboards. After all, I bought an old MacBook rather than a new one because I disliked the butterfly keyboard so much. I went to great lengths to find the perfect mechanical keyboard for my Mac rather than stick with Apple’s standalone Magic Keyboard. I don’t easily tolerate poor typing experiences. Yet what Apple is doing in iOS gives me a lot of hope for this purported all-glass keyboard.

So, what is this mystery feature? Well, iOS 16 lets you turn on haptic feedback for keyboard taps. Open the Settings app and go to Sounds & Haptics > Keyboard Feedback and turn on the Haptic toggle.

Now, every time you type a letter on the little on-screen keyboard, there’s a tiny physical bump. Apple has tuned it just right so it feels responsive without getting irritating over time. In fact, the more you use it, the better it feels. Once you turn it on, you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it.

While that’s pretty neat by itself, it’s made me wonder whether Apple is giving us a little preview of what’s to come with its virtual Mac keyboards. This kind of haptic feedback would be a great first step in replacing the tactile feeling of typing on a traditional keyboard. And as we know from the butterfly keyboard, proper responsiveness is vital to giving people a keyboard they actually want to use.

Secrets of the patents

Apple MacBook touchscreen keyboard patent

There’s another thing that makes me even more hopeful: Apple’s patents show they’re working on much more than just a flat glass panel imbued with haptic feedback. In fact, the company is developing some sci-fi-level shenanigans that could make its futuristic keyboards even more convincing.

In numerous patents, the company has outlined a sort of deformable keyboard surface. This would transform as you touch it so that its virtual keys feel like the real deal, with edges and sides mimicking traditional keycaps. Apple has been playing with this idea for years, perhaps prompted by the woes its butterfly keyboard was facing.

Combined with what Apple can already do with haptic feedback, this deformable keyboard might provide such a convincing emulation of real, physical keys that the difference to users is minimal. And if it feels natural in use (and that’s a big if), people won’t care that they’re typing on glass.

Make it yours

Apple pen on Macbook Concept by Furkan Kasap
Furkan Kasap

That alone would be quite an achievement, but there are other reasons this could be a massive step forward for the MacBook.

For one thing, a virtual keyboard could be morphed into whatever you need it to be. Want a split, ergonomic keyboard on your MacBook? That can be arranged. Want to tweak the key feedback like a mechanical keyboard with hot-swappable switches? Maybe it will be possible. With a virtual setup, it’s likely that users will have more freedom to customize their MacBook typing experience.

And without a physical keyboard and all its attendant mechanisms embedded into a MacBook, Apple might be able to make its laptops even thinner than they already are, thus making them lighter and more portable. That would be great news for anyone who travels a lot (or just wants a more lightweight MacBook).

At this point, this is mostly just speculation. But I’m encouraged by the new haptic typing experience in iOS 16 — and that’s all done with a virtual keyboard. If Apple can use that as its starting point for upcoming MacBooks — where I suspect users are far pickier about typing than iOS users are — then maybe its future virtual keyboard won’t be such a disaster. It could even be pretty damn good.

Editors' Recommendations

iMac 27-inch: Everything we know about Apple’s larger, more powerful iMac

Apple iMac Pro News

This classic Mac feature solved my multitasking problems

The 2020 Mac Mini, powered by Apple's M1 chip, on a wooden surface.

After 10 years of headaches, I’m finally a believer in Windows on ARM

The Microsoft Surface 3 with its blue keyboard.

This 27-inch iMac Pro reportedly should have launched in 2021

Apple's 24-inch M1 iMac is an all-in-one solution.

Best Apple deals and sales for August 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Get this Dell all-in-one desktop PC while it’s $200 off

Two Dell Inspiron 27 7000 next to each other displaying vibrant images.

Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today

Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.

Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and desktop both got massive discounts

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 3070.

Dell cut this video conferencing monitor’s price in half

Woman and baby using the Dell 27 Video conferencing monitor.

What is the WebP file format?

Google announces new photography inclusivity program

The best motherboards for 2022

Some placing a motherboard in a PC.

The best monitors for the Mac Mini

Mac Mini sitting on desk.

The best 13-inch laptops for 2022

Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)