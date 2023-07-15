5 gaming laptop deals you need to know about this weekend

Content creators dealing with graphics or videos, as well as professionals who need a dependable companion for their daily workload, should set their sights on the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus as the laptop is on sale from Dell with a huge discount. From its original price of $1,600, it's down by $770 to nearly half-price at just $830, for one of the most tempting laptop deals that you can shop today. The offer's availability is extremely limited though, with stocks dwindling by the minute, so if you want to take advantage of the bargain, you're going to have to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because of the stylish looks and impressive hardware of its products, and that's exactly what you'll get with the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus. You'll instantly be drawn to the laptop's gorgeous 16-inch screen with 3K resolution, which will let you enjoy sharp details and vivid colors whether you're working on a project or watching streaming content. Under the hood, the device is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that's the recommended number by our laptop buying guide if you're planning to run intensive applications or engage in any form of content creation.