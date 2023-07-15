 Skip to main content
5 gaming laptop deals you need to know about this weekend

If you want to buy a new gaming laptop, we’ve found some great gaming laptop deals that even we’re surprised to see. Everything from the budget-friendly Victus 15 to the high-end Razer Blade 17, there’s a laptop deal here for everybody, so let’s take a look at your options.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $770 off today
A woman sitting on a bench looking at the Dell inspiron 16 5000.

Content creators dealing with graphics or videos, as well as professionals who need a dependable companion for their daily workload, should set their sights on the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus as the laptop is on sale from Dell with a huge discount. From its original price of $1,600, it's down by $770 to nearly half-price at just $830, for one of the most tempting laptop deals that you can shop today. The offer's availability is extremely limited though, with stocks dwindling by the minute, so if you want to take advantage of the bargain, you're going to have to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop
Dell is one of the best laptop brands because of the stylish looks and impressive hardware of its products, and that's exactly what you'll get with the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus. You'll instantly be drawn to the laptop's gorgeous 16-inch screen with 3K resolution, which will let you enjoy sharp details and vivid colors whether you're working on a project or watching streaming content. Under the hood, the device is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that's the recommended number by our laptop buying guide if you're planning to run intensive applications or engage in any form of content creation.

This fantastic MacBook Air deal ends at midnight
A MacBook Air on a desk with an open book in front of it.

There's only a matter of hours until all the Prime Day deals end for another year. However, that does still leave you enough time to buy the Apple MacBook Air M1 while it remains at its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Right now, you can buy it for $750 saving you $249 or 25% off the usual price of $999. It's a great entry point for anyone looking to buy a new MacBook and easily one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals. While it might not have the latest M2 chip, the M1 chip remains exceptional and more than powerful enough for most people. You're really not missing out on much given the price difference involved. Here's a quick look at what else you need to know before you hit the buy button. Remember -- you really haven't got long left to do so.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1
Back when it was first launched, we described the Apple MacBook Air M1 as "fast, fanless, and absolutely fantastic". It remains all of those things. We've broken down the differences between the M2 and M1 and while the newer chip is better, it's less of a substantial difference than you'd think.

This sleek 27-inch Dell QHD monitor is a steal at just $200
The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop placed on a desk next to a monitor and other study accessories.

Prime Day deals aren't just an Amazon-only kind of thing these days with other retailers also offering their own sales. One of the best is courtesy of Dell with some big discounts going on for the next few hours. One highlight is being able to buy a Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor for $200, saving you $60 off the regular price of $260. It's one of the best Prime Day monitor deals around. A limited-time-only deal, let's take a quick look at who it's best for.

Why you should buy the Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor
Dell makes some of the best monitors for pretty much all purposes. The Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor is considered to be a lifestyle monitor as it offers great features but ones that are best suited for non-gaming purposes. It has a fantastic resolution of 2560 x 1440 with it capable of achieving a refresh rate of 75Hz to cut down on any motion blur issues. While it won't exactly stand up to fast-moving games, it does mean a smoother scrolling experience while you work. The resolution being better than full HD is great too for a sharper image and more room.

