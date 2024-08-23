 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Upgrading your PC just got a lot easier

By
A new Asus X870 motherboard.
der8auer

Asus and MSI revealed a slew of new motherboards at Gamescom 2024, and some of them seem to take convenience in PC building to the next level. A few of the motherboard models introduced during the event come with quick-release mechanisms, and not just for the SSD but also for the graphics card. Seeing as some of the top GPUs are now massive and unwieldy, easier installation is going to be a welcome change.

The two hardware manufacturers presented motherboards for the latest processors, including AMD 800-series boards for Ryzen 9000 from Asus, and Intel Arrow Lake-S 800-series chipsets from MSI. Der8auer, a well-known overclocker and YouTuber, got to see the new Asus boards up close and personal, including the ROG X870E Hero.

Recommended Videos

The Asus’ ROG X870E Hero comes with a quick-release mechanism for the M.2 slot — and it’s easy enough to handle with just one hand. As for the GPU, Asus dubbed the feature PCIe Q-Release Slim, and seeing it on video underscores how simple it appears to be.

ASUS shows their new X870 AM5 Lineup at Gamescom 2024

The PCIe Q-Release Slim feature gets rid of the release button that we know from most motherboards. With the bulky graphics cards we deal with today, pulling the PCIe retention mechanism to mount the card is a difficult endeavor, especially for new builders. Meanwhile, the new retention mechanism that Asus is introducing makes it so that you can easily slot the GPU in, and it will stay put even if you try to remove it from the center or from the right side. You’ll need to pull it right from the front, and to Asus’ credit, it seems like it pops right out when approached the right way. We’ll have to test it ourselves to find out how much of an improvement it is.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Moving on to MSI, the company held a two-hour live stream to show off some of its new products, and that includes the upcoming Z890 MPG Edge motherboard. It might be a while before we see that one hit the shelves, as it’s made for Intel’s 15th-gen CPUs, but once it’s there, installing the GPU should be a breeze. MSI equipped the motherboard with a feature called “EZ PCIe Release.” It’s slightly different from Asus’ take on the mechanism, as it comes with a switch above the GPU.

An upcoming MSI Z890 motherboard.
MSI

Installing a GPU only gets harder as the years go by. These days, graphics cards like the RTX 4090 take up to four slots, and slotting them in and out is a real challenge. In this generation alone, we’ve heard of things such as melting connectors (often caused by bending the power connector) and cracked PCBs, likely due to the weight of the GPU. We’ll have to wait and see if one day this becomes a standard outside of high-end motherboards made by select manufacturers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
My most anticipated laptop of the year just got leaked
Foz Do Arelho, Portugal, February 27, 2020 - Laptop, Camera, Pad and phone on a bench at the seaside. Image on the laptop screen saying digital nomad.

The hype for Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite laptops is building. Having seen what these machines can do in person already, it's safe to say that these are the laptops I'm most excited about this year.

And today, a leak has revealed what some of the first devices with this much-anticipated chip will look like. Recently shared on X by the usually reliable Microsoft leaker WalkingCat are photos of a new product being referred to as the "Yoga Slim 7 14 Snapdragon Edition."

Read more
These 5 PC upgrades are the biggest money wasters
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC on an orange background.

Upgrading your PC is a good way to give it some extra juice without having to spend money on a whole new build. Unfortunately, that's not always a universal truth.

Certain components can become real money wasters, and you'll never know it unless you dig deeper into what's worth it and what's not. The five upgrades I talk about below are notorious for sounding great on paper, but ultimately, they cost a lot of money that you're better off spending on something else -- and I'm here to tell you why.
Overclocked graphics cards
News flash: Graphics cards, on the whole, are pretty expensive. However, upgrading to a new GPU can be the most impactful upgrade you can make in a PC, provided there are no other, more pressing bottlenecks. But before you go ahead and splurge on the best graphics card your budget can stand, let me try to talk you out of picking out a model that comes with a factory overclock, made by Nvidia's, AMD's, and Intel's add-in board partners (AIBs).

Read more
Gigabyte just upped its OLED monitor game
Three Gigabyte Aorus monitors over a colorful background.

Gigabyte already makes some of the best gaming monitors, but its upcoming lineup of QD-OLED Aorus displays is arguably even more exciting. However, its rivals Asus and MSI have held an edge in terms of warranty -- something that's crucial for a QD-OLED panel that could be prone to burn-in. Gigabyte now addressed the issue, extending its warranty to match those of the competition.

Gigabyte first showcased the new monitors earlier this year. Initially, they were all given a standard one-year warranty. MSI and Asus also stuck to offering a one-year warranty, but not for long. What follows is an interesting look at how all the top brands in the gaming market affect one another.

Read more