Digital Trends
Computing

Pictures of a blank GeForce GTX 1180 card reveal connectors and memory slots

Kevin Parrish
By
geforce gtx 1180 printed circuit board shown in picutres pcb image

Pictures of the upcoming GeForce GTX 1180 graphics card have supposedly surfaced on Baidu showcasing only the card’s printed circuit board. Based on the certification logos, it’s a final design and presumably a reference board used by Nvidia’s hardware partners to create their own GTX 1180 add-in graphics cards.

Based on the layout, the GTX 1180 will provide six- and eight-pin power connectors. The current GTX 1080 requires only one eight-pin power connector, thus this second six-pin connector may be tied into Nvidia’s rumored GeForce GTX 1180+ card to help power the extra speed. More on that in a second.

The design also reveals eight slots orbiting the GPU chip’s empty seat for the onboard memory. Presumably, Nvidia will use Micron’s new GDDR6 now in mass production to provide 8GB of onboard memory for the GTX 1180. Rumors claim the card will also have 16GB, which is where the GTX 1180+ may come into play. This extra memory, along with higher GPU speeds, could require that second 6-pin connector to handle the additional power needs.

In addition to the memory, the board showcases new SLI “fingers” used to connect two GeForce cards. They’re presumed to include Nvidia’s NVLink technology used in its server-bound products, which provides higher bandwidth between multiple processors. In the case of Nvidia’s GTX 11 Series, NVLink should enable insane super-high details at super-high framerates in games using two cards or more.

Along the side you’ll see four video-out connections, three of which are likely DisplayPort and HDMI. The fourth small connector suggests a possible USB-C port, but that may actually be Nvidia’s proprietary connector for virtual reality headsets. It will supposedly be based on the current HDMI 2.1 specification and support 120Hz refresh rates over a single cable.

Photos of the final printed circuit board design shouldn’t be surprising given Nvidia is getting ready to launch its GeForce GTX 11 Series family. The company now confirms its previously rumored GeForce Gaming Celebration event taking place just before the Gamescom convention in Germany. Nvidia doesn’t specifically state the GTX 11 Series will make its debut but instead touts “spectacular surprises” and “new PC games running on the latest GeForce hardware.”

What’s unclear about Nvidia’s new graphics card portfolio are the names they’ll use. We typically refer to them as the GTX 11 Series family although rumors in the past have referred to the GTX 2080 and GTX 2070.

Also unclear are the names of the actual chips: We presume Nvidia will use GT104 for the 1180 card, but Nvidia already used “GT” part names with its Tesla design. That second letter is typically associated with the chip design’s codename, which would be “Turing” in this case. Given the Tesla chips used GT200-based labels, Nvidia may still be safe using GT100 labels.

A supposed email from one of Nvidia’s hardware partners to a retailer claims the GeForce GTX 1180 will arrive on August 30, 2018, followed by the GTX 1170 and GTX 1180+ on September 30 and the GTX 1160 on October 30. The dates could be bogus or possibly delayed given the current overstock of Nvidia’s current GeForce GTX 10 series.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Chromebooks of 2018
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 7
Product Review

With the Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung tries to crack the code to tablet productivity

Samsung’s here with a new tablet -- the Galaxy Tab S4. The biggest takeaway is that you can use the company’s Android desktop mode, also known as DeX, right when you connect the tablet to the keyboard cover.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Google: U.S. government censorship, private user data requests on the rise
Computing

Google may reverse course and launch a restricted Google Search in China

Reversing a 2010 decision to stop censoring Google Search to suit the Chinese government, the company submitted a filtered search app to China, The Intercept reports. The censored version filters blacklisted websites and queries.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Homeland Security booth
Computing

New DHS cybersecurity command aims to protect U.S. from cyberattacks

The Department of Homeland Security wants to help the U.S. stay ahead of attacks like NotPetya and WannaCry by creating a new National Risk Management Center to protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Intel
Computing

Possible Intel road map shows 9th-generation CPUs arriving in 2018

Chinese website XFastest provides slides of what appears to be Intel’s processor road map for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019. They mirror recent rumors that Intel’s ninth-generation processors would begin to surface later this…
Posted By Kevin Parrish
microsoft surface book 2 15 inch review 310
Computing

Windows 10 update adds support for continuity functions via Your Phone app

Windows 10 users will soon find it easier to interact with their iOS and Android smartphones while working on their desktop thanks to a new Your Phone app that's now part of Microsoft's latest Windows Insider Preview build.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
spotify ipo lifestyle
Mobile

Need some tunes when you’re offline? Here’s how to download songs from Spotify

Did you know you can download up to 3,333 songs on your device with Spotify Premium? The process is incredibly straightforward, too, and literally takes seconds. Here's how to go about doing it.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
microsoft surface go hands on prd
Product Review

It's not the sharpest tool, but the Surface Go does it all for $400

Microsoft has launched the $400 Surface Go to take on both the iPad and Chromebooks, all without compromising its core focus on productivity. Does it work as both a tablet and a PC?
Posted By Luke Larsen
reddit threads nazi hitler mentions home page
Computing

Attacker stole user data from Reddit through employee accounts

Reddit reports that an attacker broke into a few systems on the company’s network and stole user data. The theft consisted of a 2007 database backup containing salted hashed passwords along with “some” current email addresses.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 8
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 vs. iPad Pro: Which high-end tablet takes the crown?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is an Android tablet built for professionals and creatives alike. It has strong specifications, and comes with the S Pen. How does it stack up against the iPad Pro? We found out.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Microsoft Surface Go vs. Asus NovaGo: Pair of iPad rivals duke it out

The Microsoft Surface Go and Asus NovaGo take different approaches to attack the iPad, and they each have their strengths and weaknesses. We pitted them against each other to see which offers the best combination.
Posted By Mark Coppock
surface go vs ipad img 3399 jpg
Computing

Can Microsoft's new Surface Go steal the iPad's populist top spot?

When you pit the new Surface Go. vs iPad, which comes out ahead? Both are low-cost, high-quality, portable tablets that are designed to appeal to students and those looking for quick touchscreen computing. But which is best?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft’s two-screen Andromeda may arrive in 2019 with Productivity Mode

A clue regarding Microsoft’s Andromeda device was discovered inside a Windows 10 driver, indicating that it will have a productivity mode. It’s used in a class – a set of attributes used to make a window – called MultiTaskMode.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Is it worth spending more for the Surface Pro, or is the Surface Go good enough?

The Surface Go versus Surface Pro -- which is better? While the higher price tag of one might make you think it's an easy choice, a deeper dive into what each offers makes it a closer race than you might assume.
Posted By Jon Martindale