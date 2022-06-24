Get your PC ready, the RTX 4090 could be truly enormous

New renders for Nvidia’s upcoming next-gen RTX 40-series cards have materialized, seemingly confirming that certain models will indeed require large cooler slots.

One of the most reputable GPU insiders, Moore’s Law Is Dead, showcased the renders for both the standard GeForce RTX 4090, as well as the more powerful GeForce RTX 4090 Ti.

As reported by Wccftech, Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Ti graphics card cooler was originally reportedly spotted in a previous leak, which gave us a first look at the coolers for the Founders Edition. Moore’s Law Is Dead’s new batch of renders provides an even more detailed look, showing a three-slot cooler.

The insider is well-connected within the industry, particularly where Nvidia and AMD are concerned, so the pictures may indeed be a look at the final product.

As expected, the images give an idea of how large these cards will be. It was already a foregone conclusion that the RTX 4090 and its Ti variant would be quite large when taking the size of the RTX 3090 into account, in addition to the oft-rumored 600-watt to 900-watt power draw requirements.

In fact, various third-party models of the RTX 3090 itself are absolutely massive, with some even coming with a wide cooling configuration of 3.5 to 4 slots.

Such a sizable cooling solution is required for cards like the upcoming RTX 4090 because of the technical specifications.

And don’t forget, these products will be among the most power-hungry graphics cards to ever hit the market, so they’ll naturally need to be bulky to accommodate all the upgraded components. An adequate cooling system, therefore, is required to allow all these parts to function properly without overheating.

Wccftech highlighted how the coolers for both the RTX 4090 Ti and RTX 4090 are also rumored to be between either 3 or 3.5 slots. This will be accompanied by additional fins and a larger heat sink surface area, according to the website.

Elsewhere, another reliable technology insider, kopite7kimi, stated that 4-slot or even 5-slot Ada GPUs are no longer necessary: “RTX 4090 looks like a RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 4080 does that too. RTX 4070 looks like a RTX 3070 Ti.”

Kopite also provided an interesting update on the specs for the next-gen cards. As reported by VideoCardz, the 450-watt RTX 4090 is rumored to feature 16,384 cores instead of the previously reported 16,128 CUDAs. That would result in a jump from 126 SM (Streaming Multiprocessors) to 128.

The RTX 40 range of graphics cards are expected to become available a month or two later than originally expected. Instead of the expected August-to-September launch period, the RTX 4080 will reportedly now become available in October, while the RTX 4070 is said to have been moved to November

