Multiple Nvidia GPUs have been delayed in a blow to gamers

Nvidia’s upcoming entry-level GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card has seemingly been delayed once again, according to a new report.

We had already heard that the budget-friendly board’s initial launch was postponed from May 31 to June 15. However, VideoCardz’ sources are now suggesting yet another delay for the GTX 1630.

Team Green reportedly recently adjusted the embargo dates for the video card, with sources telling the website that the company sent a letter to board partners that changed the embargo date to a ‘to be determined’ state.

As for the reason behind the purported delay, VideoCardz has heard that, internally, the GPU giant is experiencing difficulties in acquiring the components needed to manufacture the GTX 1630.

The GTMK (Go To Market Kit) for the GTX 1630 was apparently sent out on May 31, with board partners said to have manufactured the card itself already. The card is in the process of being validated. According to VideoCardz’ sources, the packaging design for the GPU has also been approved.

Currently, Nvidia board partners are waiting on word from the company regarding an exact release date.

In terms of the technical specifications of the GTX 1630, there may not be a lot of demand for the card if synthetic 3DMark tests are any indication: It’s reportedly 72% slower than the GTX 1650 GDDR6.

Still, at least the GPU industry will welcome a much-needed sub-$200 graphics card amid a market where prices for certain entry-level variants remain well above their manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

In any case, it’s clear that the pandemic’s effects are still being felt throughout the technology industry in a way we’ve never seen before. For example, anyone who is trying to buy a vehicle will be well aware of the skyrocketing prices due to the shortage of chips.

Evidently, the GPU industry is not immune to these shortages and bottlenecked supply chain issues.

Elsewhere, VideoCardz has verified that the recently reported one-month delay for Nvidia’s next-gen RTX 40-series is true. Instead of the expected August-to-September launch period, the RTX 4080 will reportedly now become available in October, while the RTX 4070 is said to have been moved to November.

