Google has established a file creation limit on Drive that caps the number of files you can create per account at 5 million.

The company implemented the new limit in February with no prior notice but did not announce it publicly. It is in place for all Google Workspace users, regardless of whether you pay for extra storage, several publications including Ars Technica and CNET reported.

Related Videos

Several users unceremoniously learned of the change when they realized they could no longer upload files despite paying for several terabytes of storage. One Reddit user detailed having seven million files in Drive with a 2TB storage plan. They received an upload failure notice and a directive to delete files before they could proceed to create new files. Currently, the primary resolution seems to be truncating files into zip folders.

At first, users seemed to think it was a bug and reported it to Google’s issue tracker, which was the biggest indicator that the change was done under the radar.

However, Google later confirmed that the limit is real, with Google spokesperson Ross Richendrfer telling The Verge that the company has made this move to “maintain strong performance and reliability” of Drive and to “prevent misuse” of the Google Workspace systems.

You should receive a notification once they have hit the limit, with instructions about contacting Google for support, the spokesperson added.

The only reprieve is that the 5 million file cap does not include files that are shared to your Drive by other users, so you can host a larger number of files as long as you’re not the original creator.

Still, this is particularly an issue because you now have the potential to hit their file creation limit way before they run out of storage, and paying customers might be paying for more storage than they can even use. Ars Technica noted that “five million 4KB files would take up 20GB of storage,” and 30TB of storage could easily equate to billions of files.

With paid customers and Workspace business customers being Google’s bread and butter, this file creation limit could make customers rethink paying for storage.

Editors' Recommendations