Google’s holographic ‘magic window’ video calls are becoming a reality

By
Two people communicating using Google's Project Starline video conferencing technology.
Google

Project Starline impressed the world back in 2021 with “magic window”-like video calls. It seemed a bit like a glorified tech demo at the time, but now, Google is back with an exciting update. The search giant has announced a hardware partnership with HP, aiming to sell and integrate the technology into existing video-conferencing platforms like Google Meet and Zoom beginning in 2025.

First showcased at Google I/O 2021, the core of Project Starline is a blend of cutting-edge technologies, including advanced 3D imaging, AI, and display capabilities. The platform aims to bridge the gap between physical and virtual interactions, creating a sense of presence and realism akin to face-to-face meetings.

Google describes the experience you get when using Project Starline as though you’re “looking through a sort of magic window, and through that window, you see another person, life-size and in three dimensions. You can talk naturally, gesture, and make eye contact.” In a sense, it’s a problem companies have been trying to solve in VR, such as Vision Pro’s Personas or avatars in Microsoft Teams.

With the latest announcement, Google believes that HP’s expertise in computing, coupled with its investment in Poly’s collaboration solutions, positions it as a key player in delivering innovative experiences globally.

“With body language contributing over half of communication’s meaning and intent, an immersive collaboration experience is vital for fostering genuine human connections,” Alex Cho, president of personal systems at HP, said in a statement. “We’re proud to collaborate with Google in bringing this technology to market, leveraging AI to shape the future of collaboration.”

The collaboration between these tech giants signifies a significant step forward in the evolution of video-conferencing technology. Google’s extensive expertise in software development and innovation is complemented by HP’s hardware prowess, ensuring that Project Starline delivers a seamless and intuitive user experience.

It is important to know that the implications of Project Starline extend beyond mere virtual meetings. The platform’s potential applications span diverse industries, from business and education to health care and entertainment. Imagine a future where remote collaboration feels as natural as being in the same room, or where virtual events and conferences offer an immersive experience like never before.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal is a Computing writer contributing content around PC hardware, laptops, monitors, and more for Digital Trends.
