  1. Computing

Google’s Project Starline is a magic mirror to bring 3D video chatting to life

By

Most of us have imagined a future when we can view holographic images of people in three dimensions. You know, where you push a button and your loved one pops up in your living room? At Google I/O 2021, we realized the dream of viewing a model of our loved ones in person might just be closer than we think. Google’s Project Starline is working to make it possible for you to view a life-sized 3D model of a family member or friend when communicating with them, therefore enhancing personal interaction and mimicking the experience you get when talking to someone face-to-face.

To use Project Starline, users sit at a desk that almost resembles a vanity, as it’s surrounded by lights and it has a mirror-like window in front of the user. As the user and the guest chat back and forth, the person on the opposite end looks like they’re actually sitting at the table. However, it’s really a virtual representation created by lights and compressed data. Google describes the experience you get when using Project Starline as though you’re “looking through a sort of magic window, and through that window, you see another person, life-size and in three dimensions. You can talk naturally, gesture, and make eye contact.”

The reason why it’s so difficult to create a life-like model like this is that it requires a great deal of data, computing power, camera advancements, and accuracy. Google is using research in areas like machine learning, real-time compression, and spatial audio to make this possible. The search giant also developed a light field system that allows you to see volume and depth in an image without the need for glasses or another augmentation device like a headset.

As of right now, you can’t purchase a device that uses the technology, as it’s only available in a few of Google’s offices and it requires custom equipment. However, over time, Google wants to make it more affordable to the general public. We’ll be watching for Project Starline technology, and we’ll keep you posted on any new developments in the future. For now, we’ll just have to keep video chatting, but we’re excited to see what comes of Project Starline.

Editors' Recommendations

Google I/O 2021: Everything announced today

Sundar Pichai Google I/O 2021

The 5 best new features just announced for Google Docs

best new google docs features meet

Google Photos now shows more of the photos you want, fewer of the ones you don’t

Google Photos

Android at Google I/O 2021: Everything new

android at google i o 2021 sameer samat 02

How to convert MOV files to MP4

Pre-orders for the modular Framework Laptop start at $999 — screwdriver included

The Framework Laptop with replaceable parts

The best iMac accessories

apple imac 5k 27 inch 2019 review imac5k 3

AMD’s RX 6900 XT graphics card just hit an insanely fast world record

AMD's RX 6900 XT

This limited-edition RTX 3060 is the cutest graphics card ever made

Colorful GeForce RTX 3060 iGame Bilibili Edition

How to use Plex to manage and play all of your media, everywhere

plex-roku-1

Best cheap laptop deals for May 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for May 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution: What it is and how to use it

amd radeon rx 6700 xt 12gb gddr6 vram