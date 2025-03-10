Google’s Gemini makes adding events to Calendar easier than ever

In a Workspace Updates blog post, Google announced a new button that adds events to Google Calendar directly from Gmail based on email details. The new button will only be added if Gemini thinks the email describes an event.

When you click the button, a sidebar opens, letting you know that Gemini has added the event. However, it also tells you it couldn’t invite attendees yet. It tells you to invite them yourself by modifying the events in Google Calendar. Additionally, Gmail shows you a “Show me what’s on my calendar that day” button so you know what else is on your to-do list. When you view the event in Calendar, it says an external source created it.

According to the screenshot from Google, the feature also provides an edit button if changes are needed. However, I did not see such an option or a confirmation message before adding the event while testing the feature. The “Add to Calendar” button will help you save some valuable time since you can add any event with the click of a button. So, even if you’re in a hurry, you can still get it done.

Google says the feature is only available in English and on the web at this time. It starts rolling out today and is expected to be completed by mid-April 2025. Google says the feature is coming to Google One AI Premium subscribers and Workspace for business, education, and enterprise users.

Gemini helps you complete other tasks, such as writing an email. For example, it can write an email wishing a friend a speedy recovery, a thank you letter for your job interview, a glowing review for your team member, etc.