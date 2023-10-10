 Skip to main content
Google’s Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router is $100 off in the Prime Day sales

Andrew Morrisey
Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro comes in four colors.
Prime Day deals are officially live. Sales events like these are great for buying those useful tech products that are just a little out of your price range. Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Routers, for instance, are great for extending the range of your Wi-Fi into all the nooks and crannies of your house, but they’re expensive as for as routers go. But today, as part of the best Prime Day best Prime Day smart home deals, you can get them for just $300 after a $100 discount for a three-pack normally priced at $400.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router 3-pack

Google’s Nest is a brand that makes super cool and super stylish tech for your smart home. The Nest Wi-Fi Pro is not just a high-quality router; we feel it’s one of the best Wi-Fi routers available on the market. It’s capable of providing Wi-Fi coverage for up to 2,200 square feet, and with this three-pack, you’ll be able to expand your Wi-Fi network to cover up to 6,600 square feet of fast, reliable internet connectivity. This will allow you to get Wi-Fi access and keep a strong signal even in the farthest reaches of your home or office, as all of the best long-range Wi-Fi routers should be capable of.

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router works with devices such as laptops, phones, and tablets, and it uses the latest, most advanced Wi-Fi 6E technology. This is a router that has a lot of smarts as well. It monitors itself to diagnose any network issues that may be occurring and can even fix some common issues on its own. It’s capable of adjusting performance and activity to suit your use, with the ability to prioritize things like video calls, which makes this a router that would go well with any of the best laptops or the best laptops for videoconferencing you can find among the best Prime Day laptop deals. You an also utilize the Google Home app to share your router’s Wi-Fi password with guests and to prioritize devices using your network.

While it would regularly cost $390, this Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router three-pack is just $300 for Prime Day. That’s a savings of $100 and its lowest price of the year. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
