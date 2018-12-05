Share

If you’re quick, you might be able to get yourself a Zotac RTX 2080 AMP edition graphics card for just $699 thanks to a $100-off coupon being offered by B&H Photo. The graphics card is a fully functioning 2080 with all the CUDA cores, RT cores, Tensor cores, and GDDR6 memory of its contemporaries from other manufacturers. It even comes with a free download code for Battlefield V, so you can experience ray tracing right out of the box.

Nvidia’s RTX 2080 proved to be roughly comparable to the GTX 1080 Ti in our testing, although much like the 2080 Ti, it struggles to hit high frame rates at higher resolutions than 1080P when ray tracing is enabled in games like Battlefield V. Its launch price of $800 for the Founders Edition wasn’t exactly cheap, especially considering 1080 Ti pricing at the time. However, with that last-generation card now hard to find at reasonable prices, the 2080 is a viable option for high-end gaming systems. With $100 off of the usual price in this deal, it’s an even more attractive option.

This deal is available exclusively at B&H Photo and offers the Zotac AMP version of the RTX 2080 for $699 after the coupon has been applied, as per The Verge. The product page doesn’t detail the boost clocks of the card, but Zotac’s own website suggests they should hit 1,830MHz at stock, offering a 30MHz improvement over the Founders Edition of the card. It also highlights that it comes with the usual 8GB of GDDR6 memory running at 14Gbps.

The triple fan cooler should alleviate some of the overheating problems we’ve seen with select RTX graphics cards and Zotac has included “Spectra RGB” lighting so you can fully customize the look of the card while it’s in use.

This is likely to be the best priced 2080 this side of the holiday season, with other retailers like Newegg offering them anywhere between $780 and $900 for the different versions of the card. Nvidia’s Founders Edition remains priced at $800, so if you want to grab yourself an RTX 2080, now may be the best time to do so.

If you’re concerned about buying an aftermarket GPU because you’re not sure how to put it in your PC, we have you covered. Check out our comprehensive PC build guide.