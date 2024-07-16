 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Hackers are targeting Microsoft Teams on Mac

By
Fake Microsoft Teams site to download malware.
Malwarebytes

Apple users may tend to think that their Macs are less likely to become victims of viruses and malware. However, threats such as MacStealer and other Mac malware that steal credit card information prove otherwise.

A new weakness is highlighted in a new report from Malwarebytes, which mentions a new Microsoft Teams malvertising campaign targeting Mac users.

Recommended Videos

Hackers are trying to lure unsuspecting Mac users to a fake Microsoft Teams site to “download the app,” taking advantage of the app’s popularity. But what they get is Atomic Stealer malware that steals passwords from Apple keychains and web browsers.

Mac users end up at these fake sites by clicking on a phony ad (that appears at the top of the search result) from a compromised Google ad account in Hong Kong. The fake page shows you the Apple logo, a short summary of how the app works, and a button that says “Download Teams.”

Malicious ad example for Microsoft Teams.
Malwarebytes

This isn’t the first time fake ads have been used to steal Mac data. Just last month, in the Poseidon campaign, hackers used fake ads for the Arc browser, offering users a malicious DMG installer. Both malvertising campaigns use parallel code-based and delivery techniques. Malwarebytes comments that it is the first time it has seen it used by Atomic Stealer, and it uses advanced filtering techniques.

Mac users will see a red flag in the installation process since the malicious file encourages users to right-click for installation. The right-click process bypasses Apple’s built-in protection system for unsigned installers. Once you type your credentials, your Mac is compromised as the malware takes your sensitive data and sends it back to the hacker.

If you think your Mac has malware, you can follow these steps to check it for viruses and malware. However, you can prevent malware from getting in by not clicking on any of the ads at the top of the list in your Google Search results. Being careful about what links you can click on can also help.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
All the M4 Macs that are still coming out in 2024
Apple's Craig Federighi discusses macOS at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.

This year has been a pretty slow one for the Mac so far, with only the M3 MacBook Air bringing any kind of update to Apple’s computer lineup. But that’s all set to change over the course of 2024, with a broad range of Macs poised to get the M4 series of chips in the coming months. In fact, it could be the first time that every Mac will be on the same family of chips.

That means if you’re looking to upgrade your Apple computer, this could be the time to do it. Wait just a few more months and you’ll have a huge range of up-to-date Macs to choose from, with everything from the MacBook Pro to the Mac Studio joining the M4 series by this time next year.

Read more
MacBooks are facing a new problem
The MacBook Air on a white table.

You might have noticed that Apple’s various Macs haven’t had many hardware changes in recent years. The design of the MacBook Pro has barely changed since 2021, while the Mac mini’s chassis has remained the same since 2020 (and has barely been altered in almost 15 years). The Mac Pro, meanwhile, is still rocking the same look it’s had since 2019.

The slowdown in changes is intentional on Apple's part, though it creates an obvious problem with how the company will get you excited about upgrading to devices in the future.
Longer-lasting devices
We shouldn’t really be too surprised about how we got here. Apple’s hardware designs are (usually) great, and they tend to last a lot longer than rivals’ devices, meaning there’s not a desperate need to regularly update them. Software, on the other hand, is moving so fast -- especially when it comes to AI -- that it makes a certain kind of sense that Apple prioritizes upgrades here over hardware tweaks.

Read more
AMD has a new motherboard, but you should avoid it at all costs
The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D installed in a motherboard.

Alongside Ryzen 9000 CPUs, AMD is introducing a range of new motherboard chipsets. The new 800-series is the typical affair for the most part. The new X870 chipset forces PCIe Gen 5 across both the graphics and storage, and it mandates USB 4, while the new B850 chipset offers optional PCIe Gen 5 for the GPU and mandates it for storage. There's a curious new addition you should avoid, though -- the B840 chipset.

It sounds like a slightly downgraded version of the B850 chipset, and if you believe AMD, it's supposed to sit between B-series boards and the previous A620 chipset. That's not the case. The B840 chipset only comes with PCIe Gen 3 across both storage and graphics, which is actually a downgrade compared to the A620 chipset.

Read more