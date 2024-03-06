It might feel like AI and all the advancements that come with it is a very new invention. In reality, it’s been around for many years, with NVIDIA being one of the key leaders in running AI in an accessible way. The number might surprise you, but over 100 million people can run AI locally with GeForce RTX and NVIDIA RTX GPUs — and many haven’t even really thought about what that means. It’s a concept that has gained much publicity in recent times, but it’s far from abstract as you’re using such tools every day. Keen to know what that really means for you? NVIDIA is leading the pack with its AI Decoded series. Before you get that far, let’s take a look at the power of NVIDIA and its RTX GPUs.

How does RTX provide AI?

If you’re a gamer or content creator, you probably already feel like you know a lot about NVIDIA GeForce RTX and NVIDIA GPUs. They deliver unrivaled levels of performance and are at the forefront of what can be accomplished graphically on your PC, whether you’re playing a game or editing videos.

What you may not know is that GeForce RTX and NVIDIA RTX GPUs have special AI accelerators called Tensor Cores, which significantly improve AI performance across all the most demanding programs and apps you may use throughout the day.

Such performance is measured in what’s known as teraOPs or trillion operations per second (also known as TOPS). The latest generation of RTX GPUs start with performance at up to nearly 200 AI TOPS while the highest-end GeForce RTX 4090 desktop GPU pumps out over 1,300 AI TOPS — and even more performance on its professional NVIDIA RTX GPUs, like the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPU. Not sure what that means? Think of it as your graphics card’s horsepower and just assume that more is, well, more!

For years, NVIDIA has been implementing such technology to give you the best AI experience every day. What does all this power contribute to, though? Good question.

Am I really using AI without realizing it?

Yup! NVIDIA is an expert in producing software that’s incredibly easy and accessible to use, offering plenty of benefits through the power of AI. That means even if you don’t feel particularly knowledgeable about technology, you’re almost certainly still reaping the rewards.

An obvious example is the benefits to gamers. It’s not hard to see why a great graphics card is so useful for the avid gamers player. However, what you may not have considered is what AI does. Noticed the term DLSS? That’s what we’re talking about here. The latest version generates additional pixels with AI-powered Super Resolution and Frame Generation so you get higher frame rates than before, all at higher resolutions too. It can also enhance ray tracing with Ray Reconstruction. Games have never looked so good and it’s all thanks to the power of NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs and their use of AI.

Outside of gaming though, NVIDIA and its use of AI help even more than you’d imagine. There’s Chat With RTX which is a local and personalized chatbot that is easy to use and a free download. It runs locally on your PC or workstation with the option to connect local files on your system to a supported large language model so you can quickly gain relevant answers to your queries.

When enjoying your favorite shows, RTX Video uses AI to upscale streaming video and add HDR with the feature taking just one click to enable in a Chrome browser.

If you regularly take video calls, you can benefit from NVIDIA Broadcast which has a bunch of AI features such as removing unwanted background sounds, replacing or blurring images well with edge detection, and smoothing out low-quality images so you look more professional. There’s also Auto Frame and Eye Contact so you always stay centered on screen.

Video editors also benefit from DaVinci Resolve’s Magic Mask tool for adjustments with AI doing all the hard work, while there’s Auto Reframe in Adobe Premiere Pro which identifies and tracks the most relevant elements in a video and reframes content for different aspect ratios. With an NVIDIA GeForce RTX or NVIDIA RTX GPU, the process is up to four times faster than on CPUs. Check out NVIDIA Canvas if you’re an artist and want AI to assist you there.

Nvidia is here to explain all you need to know about AI

It’s easy to believe that AI isn’t for you, either because it’s overly complicated or simply isn’t relevant to your needs. In reality, it’s there to enhance your life and NVIDIA is keen to demystify the world of AI. It’s doing so through its series. Each week, the company is demystifying AI by demonstrating how accessible it is for us all, while also highlighting new hardware, software, and other tools for RTX PC users. It’s a fascinating read into the world of AI and how it can help you. Check it out now to learn more.

