How to check whether your graphics card has missing ROPs

If you bought an Nvidia RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, or (probably) the upcoming RTX 5070, you should check if it's missing ROPs and therefore you're missing out on performance. As many as 0.5% of all cards sold may have this hardware defect, causing you to lose anywhere up to 11% of raw gaming performance.

Here's how to check if you're affected, to see if you are due a replacement card from the manufacturer.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Nvidia RTX 50-series graphics card

CPU-Z or GPU-Z

How to check your GPU's ROPs with CPU-Z Validator

CPU-Z has been updated to add a check for missing ROPs in its validation tool.

Step 1: Download the latest version of CPU-Z from the official website. Install it like you would any other application.

Step 2: Run CPU-Z and select the Validate button. When prompted, select Submit.

Step 3: Scroll down to "Graphics card (GPU)" section and look next to "GPU Units." If you are missing ROPs, it will give you a warning message, and show you the real number of ROPs that your card has.

You can also use GPU-Z to find out the number of ROPs your card has, but it won't give you a warning so you'll have to compare yourself.

If you do find that your card has missing ROPs, contact your GPU manufacturer to request a refund or replacement.