The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge for Mac has leaked. Here’s how to get it

Anita George
By
Stock photo of Mac computer sitting on a desk
Dzenina Lukac/Pexels

The anticipated Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser was leaked online this week ahead of its official release.

According to The Verge, a Twitter user named WalkingCat (@h0x0d) leaked the download links for two versions of the Edge browser for MacOS: One for the Canary build and one for the Dev build. The links do appear to be from Microsoft’s servers. These links were tweeted out by WalkingCat on May 6.

The MacOS version of the new Chromium-powered Microsoft Edge is expected to include Touch Bar support and tabs with rounded corners. Edge’s support for Touch Bar is supposed to include features like media controls and the ability to switch tabs, 9to5Mac reports.

The Verge also mentioned that there are a few features not currently available in the MacOS version of Edge that will be included later for “both the Windows and MacOS builds.” These features include privacy controls and a new text and image collection feature.

And as we mentioned last month, the new Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge may also come with support for 4K Netflix streaming.

In March, Digital Trends was able to perform a hands-on review of an early release of the Windows version of the new Microsoft Edge, and even back then we considered it “a big improvement” based on the browser’s fresh interface, better access to more extensions, and better performance overall. A few of the drawbacks we noticed with the early Windows version of the browser include the lack of a webpage annotation feature, and that there didn’t seem to be a way to set aside tabs or preview them by hovering.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Mac users were anxious to try out the MacOS version of Edge as soon as possible. If you’re a Mac user and you can’t wait for the official release of Edge for Mac, you can download the leaked version of the this browser using the download links for the Canary and Dev builds below:

Microsoft Edge for Mac (Canary Build)

Microsoft Edge for Mac (Dev Build)

It’s also worth noting that, as 9to5Mac says, the Canary build will be updated daily and the Dev build is updated weekly. And as always, we encourage you to exercise caution when downloading leaked files like this.

