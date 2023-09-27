 Skip to main content
How to preorder the Meta Quest 3

Jacob Roach
Meta’s Quest 3 is official, and it’s arriving soon. The VR headset is sure to be in high demand when it releases on October 10, so you’ll want to secure a Meta Quest 3 preorder if you want to be among the first to use the headset.

Some listings are already live, so in this guide, we’ll show you how to preorder the Meta Quest 3.

How to preorder the Meta Quest 3

Preorders for the Meta Quest 3 are live now. You can purchase the headset at most retailers, and it’ll launch officially on October 10.

Meta has two models available: the 128GB model for $500 and the 512GB model for $650. Both include two controllers, but you’ll need to purchase accessories like a charging dock and different strap colors separately.

The headset was formally unveiled at Meta Connect by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The executive announced several new experiences, including BAM!, that will be arriving with the headset. In addition, over 500 titles already available for the Quest 2 will be available at launch. Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Quest headsets this December as well.

Compared to the Quest 2, the Meta Quest 3 has 10x the pixel detail through the front cameras, according to Meta. The headset also shows your environment in full color, as opposed to the grayscale on the Quest 2.

In addition, the Quest 3 supports Augments, which allows you to bring virtual objects into your physical space.

To power this, the Quest 3 comes with Qualcomm’s new XR2 Gen 2 chipset, which is said to have two-and-a-half times the graphics performance of the original version, as well as support for Wi-Fi 7.

Currently, only listings for the 128GB model are live, but preorders for the 512GB Quest 3 should go live soon. Like the Quest 2, there’s a good chance this headset will sell out at launch, so it’s a good idea to secure a preorder if you want to be one of the first to use the new headset.

In addition to the Quest 3, Meta announced new AI models at Meta Connect, along with Ray-Ban smart glasses. Some of the AI models are available now, and you can preorder the Ray-Ban glasses for $300.

