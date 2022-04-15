 Skip to main content
  1. Computing

How to use concatenate in Excel

Zak Islam
By

The concatenate function may not be as well known as other common Excel features such as IF and VLOOKUP, but it’s still effective, even though it performs a more simple function in nature. Concatenate merges the data you have inserted into columns into its own cell or column. For example, you could combine columns detailing revenue and profit for a given month into one cell.

Let’s take a look at how to use concatenate in Excel.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • PC

  • Microsoft Excel

Using the concatenate function for two columns in Excel

Step 1: Select the column and cell in which you’ll be combining data from other cells. For demonstration purposes, I will be using concatenate in the column adjacent to the first two columns that I will be combining, but you can use any location within your spreadsheet.

Selecting a cell that will be used for the concatenate function.

Step 2: I will be combining the A2 and B2 cells, so I’ve typed in =CONCATENATE(A2,B2). This is the most basic form of using the concatenate function, but there are ways to customize it, which we’ll go through in step 4.

Entering the concatenate formula into a cell in Excel.

Step 3: To confirm the concatenate formula, just hit the enter key, after which the cells you’ve inserted into the formula will be joined.

How a cell looks after inputting the concatenate formula in Excel.

Step 4: As you can see above, the standard concatenate formula I used combined my data but it doesn’t look quite right.

You may want to insert a space between the data that is being joined: Type in =CONCATENATE(A2, " ", B2).

If you want to add another value, simply type that in between the quotation marks within that formula. For example, you can separate the combined data with the equal sign.

I’ve added the equal sign and two additional spaces between it within the quotations marks to separate the data that has been merged.

Adding a space and equal sign within a concatenate formula in Excel.

Step 5: You can further customize the cell where the concatenate function is being used by using the standard Excel tools. I’ve made it bold, centered the text, and increased the font size.

Applying further customization to a cell where the concatenate function has been applied.

How do you concatenate 3 columns in Excel?

You can also use the concatenate function to combine more than two columns.

Step 1: I typed in =CONCATENATE(A2,B2,C2) into its own cell. Change the column letters to ones of your choosing, and then hit Enter.

The concatenate formula for combining three columns in Excel.

Step 2: If you want to use concatenate for an entire column, Excel provides an easy solution. Just drag the first cell’s bottom-right corner that we filled in from step 1 using your mouse to wherever you wish the combined data to appear.

Applying the concatenate formula by dragging a cell in Excel.

How do you concatenate in Excel without a formula?

Step 1: To concatenate cells in Excel without using its formula, enter, for example, =A2 & B2.

This will save you from entering the formula itself, which, in this case, would be =CONCATENATE(A2,B2).

Step 2: As is the case with confirming the concatenate formula, press the Enter button.

Applying the concatenate function in Excel without the formula.

For more guides on Excel and its other functions, head over to our articles explaining how to make a graph and how to alphabetize data in a spreadsheet. You can also check out everything new in Microsoft Office.

Editors' Recommendations

How to use pivot tables in Google Sheets

Person using Google on a laptop.

How to undervolt a CPU: Complete guide to undervolting

Intel Core i9-12900K in a motherboard.

Best Microsoft Office deals for April 2022

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

Want an Nvidia RTX 3080? They’re in stock at MSRP right now

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in front of a black background.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Cyberpunk 2077 support bleeds into 2023 with story expansion

Holding a gun to an enemy in Cyberpunk 2077

Best Nespresso deals for April 2022

Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine

How to draw in Microsoft Word

Drawing tools and a laptop.

Crimes of the Future trailer unveils a Cronenberg world

Viggo Mortensen in Crimes of the Future.

This 2-in-1 Chromebook is only $350 at Best Buy today

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 in laptop form.

Need a cheap laptop? This HP with Windows 11 is $180 today

HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop on white background.

Best wireless router deals for April 2022

The Netgear Nighthawk R7000 creates a home network for a laptop.

Anatomy of a Scandal review: Netflix drama misses the mark

Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller stand in a crowd of reporters in Anatomy of a Scandal.